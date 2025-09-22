New York City FC clinches the playoffs and ends Charlotte FC’s unbeaten run

Yankee Stadium had little rest and was back in action almost 48 hours after the match against the Columbus Crew. It was a game of maximum intensity due to what was at stake. Charlotte FC came in with a nine-game unbeaten streak and a convincing win over Inter Miami CF. Charlotte also arrived with the advantage of a long rest period, a factor that made them a difficult rival for New York City FC.

Confidence and continuity for NYCFC

The Boys in Blue entered strong after earning two consecutive victories. New York City FC also had the chance to secure its place in the postseason with a win. The only drawback could have been the lack of rest, but surely it was something they had already considered. “Never change a winning team,” goes the unwritten rule—one that coach Pascal Jansen followed to the letter.

Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

A tactical battle in midfield

In general terms, the match favored the visitors because of their extended rest period. To the surprise of many, both teams set up in almost defensive shapes, focusing on possession. A big factor may have been the confidence and adaptation of Nicolás Fernández within the team’s tactical system. The midfielder has stood out in recent matches, proving to be a great support for Maxi Moralez in the middle. Despite having qualities that lean him more toward attack, his vision has been key for the team.

Martínez delivers the opener

It was the Argentine who built the play for the first goal of the match. A through ball left Andrés Perea with a chance to score, but he was brought down in the box. The foul was called, and Alonso Martínez opened the scoring from the penalty spot. After taking the lead, the team ceded initiative and allowed Charlotte more of the ball. The rhythm of the game remained static, which was enough for the hosts to keep their partial advantage.

Matt Freese recorded a clean sheet against Charlotte FC | Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

A second half full of fouls

The second half didn’t bring much action. New York City kept possession and opted to move the ball around to avoid taking risks. Charlotte chose a more physical route to break up the hosts’ play. The second half was filled with yellow cards, and the match lacked fluidity. New York City FC took advantage of the circumstances to create danger from set pieces. Kevin O’Toole struck from distance after a corner. At first, it looked like a normal rebound, but after a review, it was determined that there was a handball, and the second penalty of the match was awarded.

Martínez secures his brace

Alonso Martínez stepped up again and converted from the spot. The striker continued his scoring streak and broke his personal record of 15 goals in a season. His brace earned him the award of Most Valuable Player of the match. The Costa Rican guided New York City FC to an important victory. To the surprise of many, Charlotte did little to change the outcome.

Freese makes his mark

Wilfried Zaha had the chance to put Charlotte FC back into the game after being brought down in the box by Tayvon Gray. A record-setting night deserved one more statistic: three penalties in a single match. With Matt Freese in inspired form, he faced Zaha from the spot. There is no better way to confirm your good moment than by saving a penalty against the rival’s star player. Freese not only sealed the match but also ended Charlotte’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

Playoff spot secured

New York City earned its third straight win and confirmed its place in the playoffs this season. Freese highlighted Charlotte’s streak but emphasized the importance of it ending in New York. The team from the Big Apple now prepares to host Inter Miami on Wednesday. Both teams will be looking for a win to finish the regular season in the best position possible. Will the streak continue for New York? Or will Messi arrive in Queens to give Miami a road victory?