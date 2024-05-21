New York City FC aims high after Rivalry Week success

New York City FC wins the first Hudson River Derby in Queens | Credit: Anthony Surrusco

It was a perfect week for New York City FC, winning all 3 rivalry match-ups. The string of positive results was unthinkable a few weeks ago, but it shows how unpredictable each match can be. So what have we learned from these 3 games? Can it be enough to aim for a successful season? The win against the Red Bulls keeps the team in good spirits, aiming for the top place in the east.

The dynamic duo

The partnership that manager Nick Cushing was looking for has finally arrived. Hannes Wolf has lived up to the manager’s expectations and become an asset for the team’s creative and attacking aspects. The German midfielder showed that he can do far more than just assist. He sealed the win against Philadephia Union on Wednesday and led the team to victory in the Hudson River Derby over the weekend. He currently has two goals and four assists in 14 games played this season (via MLS).

Hannes Wolf scored in consecutive games | Credit: Melinda Morales

This has allowed Santiago Rodriguez to display his best version for New York City FC this season. The Uruguayan is the leading man this season with five goals and four assists in 14 games. The duo has seven goals and eight assists for the team, numbers that have allowed New York City to climb from 12th to 3rd place in record time. The team should be returning to the playoffs this season should the partnership continue to record positive numbers.

There are options if needed

The season is long, and the schedule can hurt a team at any point. New York City witnessed this at the start of the season, but head coach Nick Cushing urged everyone to trust the process. However, if things get complicated again, there’s enough depth to try to turn things around. In midfield, for example, Andres Perea can easily be a starter. He contributed to a goal and assist despite having limited minutes this season. However, the best alternatives could be in the attacking third, where both Alonso Martinez and Julian Fernandez managed to solve the striker issue on the team. Fernandez managed to score on consecutive fixtures coming from the bench.

Santiago Rodriguez is the top scorer for New York City FC | Credit : Anthony Surrusco

The young striker recorded two goals and two assists in 4 starts with New York City (via MLS). If you combine that with Alonso Martinez’s three goals in 4 starts, Bakrar has a tough task ahead if he wants to retain his spot on the starting XI. Both Alonso and Fernandez can switch positions in the attacking third. Andress Jasson can come into the midfield alongside Wolf and Perea, leaving out Sands and Keaton Parks. Agustin Ojeda would remain in the line-up, but this also can bring out a front three consisting of Fernandez, Martinez, and Ojeda. Keep in mind that both Talles Magno and Maxi Moralez will soon be fit to play.

One for the future

This piece can only be completed by mentioning Malachi Jones. The winger was picked in this year’s SuperDraft and quickly impressed with his speed and dribbling ability. Jones already scored his first goal and earned two starts this season. The performances against Toronto and Philadelphia showcased how good he can be. He even managed to beat Alonso Fernandez to the spot on the right wing. His inspiring story can be the driving force behind his quick impact on the team. Who knows? We might be seeing a future star in the making. We can all be getting ahead, but his ambition and work ethic can make more than one dream about moving down the line to a big European club.

Malachi Jones is one for the future | Credit: Melinda Morales

Aiming for the Playoffs

The team is set to return to the knockout stages this season. The squad is ready to go the distance should everything continue and the loose ends tighten. Adding the return of a player like Maxi Moralez can be the final piece of the puzzle to see the team’s full potential. The team still has the Leagues Cup to aim for, and it can be the tournament where the team can aim to win. While I may sound over-optimistic, the team does have potential. Hopefully, things work out and the team ends the season on a high note. New York City hits the road this week to face the New England Revolution. With Copa America on the Horizon, most teams will be looking to accumulate as many points as possible before losing players participating in the tournament.