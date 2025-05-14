Ranking NFL’s 10 most-improved teams entering the summer

Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

With the majority of NFL Free Agency action settled and the NFL Draft being over, we can evaluate where different rosters are at and how they stack up for the upcoming season. Plenty of teams have made notable transactions this offseason, trying to either get themselves out of the gutter and into playoff contention or taking a roster that has competed before but hasn’t been able to get over the hump.

Not every team that makes a notable improvement will make the postseason. Sometimes progress is as instant as the Vikings becoming a 14-win squad or more incremental, such as the Panthers’ late-season surge with Bryce Young. It all shares the sentiment of an upward trajectory, and these 10 teams should be better than they were a year ago.

Note: Teams with worse records will perform better on the list with a lower bar to improve from.

10. Los Angeles Rams – 2024 Win Total: 10

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams made some important additions to their trenches with defensive tackle Poona Ford switching from one LA team to another and Coleman Shelton bringing a much-needed veteran at the center position. I also loved what they did with Davante Adams, bringing in a veteran receiver who isn’t in his prime but is still capable of being an effective WR2. Matthew Stafford will have plenty to work with after once again having a strong season last year, and in the postseason, there are few quarterbacks with the poise that the future Hall of Famer brings to the table.

9. New York Jets – 2024 Win Total: 5

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn’t a loud offseason for the New York Jets, which is exactly what the doctor ordered for a team that was in the headlines far too often this past season. They brought in Justin Fields to replace Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, and I believe the added mobility should help them cut down on sacks. It also helps that the Jets added to their offensive line with Armand Membou, who could make a huge impact in year one. The Jets aren’t poised to go on a deep playoff run, but Aaron Glenn should guide this team to more wins and more competitive performances.

8. Arizona Cardinals – 2024 Win Total: 8

The Arizona Cardinals were able to bolster this roster after showing flashes of brilliance at times last year, having an active free agency, and then crushing it in the draft. Last season, they ranked 16th in points per game and reinforced their mediocre defense with Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, further addressing that side of the ball in the draft with Walter Nolen and Will Johnson. With year two of Marvin Harrison Jr. and a healthy Kyler Murray, this team could make some serious noise in the NFC playoff picture.

7. Las Vegas Raiders – 2024 Win Total: 4

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Geno Smith provides a massive upgrade over what the Las Vegas Raiders had to deal with at the QB position a year ago, and Ashton Jeanty immediately supercharges their offense as well. This team doesn’t project well because of a tough division and conference, but I think whenever you make that huge improvement to your pass and run game, you belong on this list. They still have some massive question marks about their ability to contend, but Pete Carroll is a head coach with a winning pedigree, and the usually turbulent Raiders could have some stability in 2025.

6. Tennessee Titans – 2024 Win Total: 3

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

By drafting Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans have made a massive improvement to one of the worst QB rooms in the NFL last year. Kevin Zeitler is an elite guard, and Dan Moore is a solid starting tackle, both being brought in by the Titans to protect their new franchise QB. This is a team whose success relies heavily on Cam Ward’s production to succeed, which provides both a high ceiling and a low floor. If Cam Ward is great, they should contend for the division crown, but if he struggles, there’s not enough on this roster to prevent them from bottoming out again.

5. Carolina Panthers – 2024 Win Total: 5

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers could be truly dynamic this season, adding solid starters in Mike Jackson and Tre’von Moehrig for their secondary while making a massive upgrade in the wide receiver room with Tetairoa McMillan. Bryce Young looked so much better after getting benched early in the season, and his offensive line performed much better than it did in his rookie season. This is a crucial stage in their team-building process that could determine the future of key figures in the organization, and I think they’ll win enough games to consider this season a win.

4. New England Patriots – 2024 Win Total: 4

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons I project a win improvement for the New England Patriots is my faith in Drake Maye, who goes from an inexperienced deer in headlights to a sophomore QB who has real NFL experience. He held his own despite playing behind a putrid offensive line with a grotesque lack of weapons to throw to, and while the Patriots still have a bad roster, the selection of Will Campbell should improve their pass protection. Stefon Diggs isn’t a superstar anymore, but he’s better than whatever they had last year, and I think this team misses the playoffs but takes a huge step forward.

3. New York Giants: 2024 Win Total: 3

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

During the 2024 season, the New York Giants lost multiple key starters during the season and had the worst QB room in the NFL, but that’s changed on a dime this offseason. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston provide a roughly average starter and backup situation at QB, Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander are massive boosts for their defensive line, and Cam Skattebo is a great power back to bolster the offense further. The receiving room has a superstar in Malik Nabers, who caught over 1,200 yards with awful QB play, and that could be the recipe for an 8-9 win season.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: 2024 Win Total: 4

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars added the best player in this class with Travis Hunter, and they should naturally improve by having a healthy Trevor Lawrence. Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey are some notable additions to that offensive line, with Dynami Brown adding some more depth in the receiving room. Liam Coen was an excellent hire for an offense that grew stagnant, and if they’ve landed the right mind for the talent present on the roster, they could be dangerous. If things click in 2025, we could see a team that wins 10+ games and poses a threat to the best teams in the AFC.

1. Chicago Bears: 2024 Win Total: 5

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

I believe the Chicago Bears hired the best head coach available this offseason in Ben Johnson, and they did a ton to bolster their roster. The offensive line is greatly improved with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson all providing a massive upgrade over what they had last season. Caleb Williams should have a big sophomore season with more time to operate in the pocket, and they aren’t the only presents Chicago brought for him. Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland are excellent targets for Williams to go to, and this team could be near the top of the league in points.