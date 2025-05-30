NFL’s 10 largest cap hits for the 2025 season

The NFL has taken over as America’s Pastime over the last few decades, and the salaries that teams pay their stars have reflected that growth.

Money is flowing in the football world, with $40 million AAV deals becoming more common and life-altering money being handed out to depth players.

It’s a great sign for players that the salary cap has continued to rise and so have these contracts, but who are the highest-paid players in the NFL entering the 2025 season?

A list dominated by quarterbacks, these players are taking home fat checks at the end of each week, and with those large contracts come even loftier expectations.

We are ranking this last based on the player’s cap hit, as money isn’t divided equally per year, which makes Average Annual Value a bit misleading for a list like this one.

READ MORE: NFL’s Bottom 10 Teams Heading Into the 2025 Season

10. Justin Herbert: $37.3 Million

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An uber-talented quarterback who has excellent production numbers but lacks postseason success, Justin Herbert is someone who fans and analysts have lauded for his immense upside. The talent is MVP-worthy, but unlike Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow, he hasn’t had the coaching stability and organizational support on offense that allows him to get consistent cracks at the postseason and an offense to become familiar with. John Harbaugh’s first season as the Chargers’ head coach was a light at the end of the tunnel, and he could bring stability that elevates Herbert further.

9. Maxx Crosby: $38.2 Million

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby is the lone non-quarterback on this list, and he’s one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. He recorded 7.5 sacks in 12 games last year while also being a pressure machine who generates impactful tackles despite playing on a bad team. He led the league in tackles for losses in 2022 and 2023, and as long as he’s on the Raiders’ defensive line, an opposing offensive line coach and quarterback will have a difficult time against Las Vegas. Crosby is a superstar, and the Raiders paid a hefty price to retain him, a price that could bear fruit if they can figure out the offense.

8. Tua Tagovailoa: $39.2 Million

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On a per-rate basis, Tua Tagovailoa has the production of an elite quarterback, as over the past three seasons, he’s averaged 30 touchdowns and 4,577 passing yards per 17 games played, sporting a 70.6 QBR. The problem? Miami’s ridiculous WR duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is so good that you can reasonably argue that Tua’s production is inflated by his supporting cast. Furthermore, he has missed 10 regular-season games and a postseason game over the past three seasons, dealing with scary concussion issues. Tua has too many question marks to love this deal.

7. Kirk Cousins: $40 Million

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins was signed to a massive deal by the Atlanta Falcons, with the hope being that he could elevate a middling team into a contender in the NFC South. They correctly assessed that the division was weak and open for the taking, but they incorrectly assessed that Cousins could produce following an Achilles tear. He was benched for Michael Penix Jr. down the stretch, and the Falcons missed the postseason once again despite sweeping Tampa Bay in the season series. It is a bad contract that Atlanta will try and get out of as soon as they reasonably can do so.

6. Geno Smith: $40 Million

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Why did the Las Vegas Raiders choose to pay $40 million for a quarterback who recorded just 21 passing touchdowns while being picked off 15 times? Geno Smith had better tape than the numbers would suggest, as he’s an aggressive thrower of the football who might have more success with a running game that keeps him from having to play heroball. Ashton Jeanty should be a nice solution for the Raiders in the run game, and with Smith throwing to two 1,000 yard receivers, he could have a huge year in the Sin City.

5. Kyler Murray: $43.3 Million

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyler Murray quietly posted his highest QBR ever (66.5) in 2024, but there are still massive concerns with his game when it comes to figuring out if he’s the guy you win a Super Bowl with. He has reduced his sack issue from early in his career, but I’m still concerned about Murray’s overall passing abilities as he strikes me more as a slightly above-average contributor in the air than a truly elite thrower of the football. Furthermore, Kyler Murray gets worse in the second half, but perhaps 2025 is the year where he’s healthy and shows the Cardinals that he can be an MVP candidate.

4. Lamar Jackson: $43.5 Million

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP and the face of the Baltimore Ravens’ franchise, and while people will question his playoff track record, he played pretty well this past January. The fact that anyone even doubted whether Baltimore would be smart for paying him what he deserves is mind-boggling, and since signing his extension he’s been arguably the most productive QB in the NFL. A true freak of nature, Lamar Jackson is one of the best throwers of the football despite his reputation as a prospect, and he’s still a dynamic runner that defenses fear playing on Sunday.

3. Joe Burrow : $46 Million

Credit: Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow is a passing machine, as while he doesn’t have an NFL MVP to this point, bhis numbers over the past four seasons are more than worthy of winning one. He threw for a league-best 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns last season, trying to will an awful Bengals’ defense into the postseason. Cincinnati thankully chose to retain their dynamic receiving duo, which ensures that Burrow’s ridiculous passing talent will result in elite-level production for years to come.

2. Matthew Stafford: $47.5 Million

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford received a shiny-new extension to remain with the Los Angeles Rams, and while his production numbers last season don’t jump off of the page, he’s continued to be extremely valuable. The processing skills are excellent, avoiding high sack totals despite playing behind an injured offensive line that didn’t perform well. His deep ball is also easy to fall in love with, as Stafford pushes the ball downfield and forces defenses to remain on high-alert. It was Matthew Stafford’s Rams who gave the World Champion Eagles their toughest battle last postseason.

1. Dak Prescott: $50.5 Million

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on who you talk to, Dak Prescott is either the most overpaid player in the NFL or a quarterback that deserves to be paid a ton of money. He was injured and ineffective last season, playing just eight games and throwing 11 touchdowns while being picked off eight times. The year prior, he led the NFL in passing touchdowns (36) and finished second in MVP voting when you could argue he should have been first. If the Cowboys go on a deep playoff run, the noise around Dak Prescott would die down, but until then, this deal will be scrutinzed by the media constantly.