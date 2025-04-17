NFL Top 10 Power Rankings Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Breaking down the Top 10 NFL power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft!

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles, reigning NFC East champions coming off a 14-3 season, made significant offseason moves, notably trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Browns for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick. This suggests they’re comfortable promoting Tanner McKee to back up Jalen Hurts.

They maintain an elite offense with one of the best ground-and-point offenses in the sport.

No. 2 Buffalo Bills

The Bills finished 13-4 and are strategically preparing for the draft with 10 picks, nine of which are in the top six rounds. They’ve retained running back Ty Johnson, securing their backfield depth alongside James Cook. This positions Buffalo well to address their roster gaps and compete strongly in the AFC.

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City, following a stellar 15-2 campaign, added explosive running back Elijah Mitchell to their offense. Mitchell’s style provides a valuable complement to existing backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, giving Patrick Mahomes another dynamic playmaker to utilize. They have the draft as well to help support their needs.

No. 4 Detroit Lions

After a breakthrough 15-2 season, the Lions are actively targeting defensive upgrades. They recently hosted defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who could significantly enhance their pass rush and provide versatile depth on the defensive front.

The Lions have an elite offense but lost OC Ben Johnson, so it will be interesting to see how they adjust.

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens

Coming off a solid 12-5 record, Baltimore has prioritized continuity and offensive support. They re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley and added experienced receiver DeAndre Hopkins. These moves aim to maximize quarterback Lamar Jackson’s potential and keep the Ravens offense competitive.

No. 6 Washington Commanders

Washington posted an impressive 12-5 record last season and continues to actively evaluate draft prospects, hosting numerous local talents, including Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. Their proactive scouting indicates a clear strategy of using both free agency and the draft to strengthen their roster.

No. 7 Minnesota Vikings

After finishing 14-3, the Vikings aggressively reinforced their trenches by acquiring center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. However, quarterback remains uncertain following departures, placing the spotlight on J.J. McCarthy to step up as the new starter.

No. 8 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams ended the previous season at 10-7 and made several targeted moves to bolster their roster. Their proactive approach in free agency has positioned them well to remain competitive within a strong NFC landscape. They retained Matthew Stafford for another two seasons, maintaining their franchise signal caller.

No. 9 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals, with a 9-8 record last year, extended both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on massive deals. They’re spending big on offense, which means the draft will need to help build our their defense and offensive line.

No. 10 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay finished with an 11-6 record and prioritized reinforcing their offensive line by acquiring guard Aaron Banks. Banks’ addition should enhance quarterback protection and improve the efficiency of the Packers’ overall offensive scheme.