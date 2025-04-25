Best and Worst picks from Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft wrapped up yesterday, there were some surprises. Some good moves, some confusing moves, but it was a good day. ALL of the players that were selected are extremely talented, so this is by no means a knock on them. But here, I go through some of the best and most questionable draft picks of the first day of the draft.

The Best Picks of the 2025 NFL Draft

Ravens: Malaki Starks

I can picture offensive minds finding it almost impossible to find a way to get through this safety duo. Malaki Starks and Kyle Hamilton. This duo will come to be the best — yes, the best — in the league in a few short years. They both are very versatile and could switch with one another in different scenarios.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Starks is just about a top 10 talent in this class, but because of positional value and needs, he slid all the way to the Ravens. This is a perfect fit for an extremely good player. Congratulations to Malaki Starks and the Ravens, as they got an extremely talented player.

Falcons: Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker is arguably a top-five player in this class for me, and he slipped all the way down to pick 15. The Falcons knew coming into this draft that they were going to find a way to secure their edge, and Walker ended up being their guy. He is an extremely talented player who has the ability to drop back as a linebacker in some sets if he is asked to do so. I love the multiple position ability for Walker, and I bet Jeff Ulbrich does as well. Great pick for the Falcons, and a good fit for Jalon.

Cardinals: The Browns

Many aren’t a fan of the trade down for the Browns, leaving Travis Hunter for the Jaguars. Personally, I believe they made a phenomenal decision. I do believe Travis Hunter is one of the best in a while, but the Browns landed a top-tier talent as well in Mason Graham.

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with the ever-talented Michigan defensive tackle, they acquired a 2nd and 4th rounder this year, AND a 1st rounder next season. This is an outstanding package, but many knew they (Jaguars) would have to give up a bunch for the pick. I think this is the best move made so far, and I believe many Browns fans should be so excited about Mason Graham.

The Worst Picks of the 2025 NFL Draft

Cowboys: Tyler Booker

I’m going to start off all of these next few by talking about the player. Personally, Tyler Booker was my favorite guard in the class. He is extremely strong and very talented at his position. I do think that this is actually an outstanding fit for the Cowboys, as they did need a guard with Zack Martin retiring. But not at pick 12.

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Cowboys need to help out Dak Prescott, and I think it would have been better if they selected an offensive weapon. If they didn’t believe one of the offensive threats they liked was available, they should have traded back. They most likely would have been able to still get Booker if they moved down, but they didn’t. Overall, Cowboys fans shouldn’t be too upset. Booker is still great, but maybe not the value you were looking for.

Dolphins: Kenneth Grant

Kenneth Grant is the best run-defending defensive tackle in the draft. He has the ability to swallow up multiple blockers, freeing up linebackers to attack the back at the line of scrimmage. I just really believe that a defensive back would have been a better and more impactful addition. Jalen Ramsey seems like he is on the way out, and they had the ability to draft a talent like Jahdae Barron. I think that their defense as a whole needs help everywhere, and Grant is a great fit. But, Jahdae Barron or another defensive back may have been more needy.

Falcons: Trade for James Pearce Jr.

James Pearce Jr has the abilities of one of the best pass rushers in the class. I think his ability to get to the quarterback is right at the top, and he truly has great moves. He is a bit light, but that does not affect him as he is extremely wiry. But the value the Falcons gave up for the trade-up was a bit much for me.

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They sent their 2nd rounder and 7th rounder this season, and also their first-round pick next year. They also received a 3rd round pick this year, which is valuable. Overall, JPJ is extremely good, don’t get me wrong. But I don’t think moving up 17 spots to get him, while also ridding of your first-round pick the following year, is worth it for me. I hope they prove me wrong and Pearce Jr. proves to be great, but I am not a fan of this trade.