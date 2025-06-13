Yankees’ young pitcher is flashing signs of star-power

The New York Yankees don’t have the luxury of patience this season, but with Will Warren, they’re learning to live with it.

He’s young, electric, and full of promise—but each outing feels like a roll of the dice, never quite predictable.

Warren has become a necessary fixture in the rotation, even if the results sometimes leave fans on the edge of frustration.

A roller coaster season with pockets of brilliance

Across 14 starts this season, Warren owns a 4.86 ERA over 63 innings with 79 strikeouts and flashes of electric stuff.

He’s generating whiffs at a strong clip, and the strikeout totals show he’s clearly got weapons to work with.

But when he’s off, he gets hit hard—and hard contact usually means trouble when it comes to limiting damage.

The story of his season is one of peaks and valleys, sometimes in the very same outing.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

A standout performance that reignites hope

Warren’s most recent gem against the Kansas City Royals felt like a breath of fresh air for a bullpen that needed some rest.

He tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, giving up just four hits while striking out four in a composed, efficient outing.

More importantly, he controlled the strike zone and kept his pitch mix balanced, never tipping his hand too early.

It was the kind of performance that reminds you why the Yankees believe so strongly in his long-term upside.

Pitch mix reveals growth and deception

Against Kansas City, Warren leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball, sweeper, and sinker combination to keep hitters guessing.

He spotted the four-seamer up in the zone with conviction, then dropped the sweeper beneath barrels with impressive late break.

That mix allowed him to create deception and change eye levels, a formula that worked beautifully for most of the evening.

If he can consistently sequence those pitches, Warren has the makings of a very effective mid-rotation starter.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Can Warren find the consistency the Yankees desperately need?

Right now, the Yankees are asking a lot from a young pitcher who’s still learning the ropes under bright lights.

Warren doesn’t have the leash of a veteran, but he’s being treated like one out of necessity—not ideal for development.

Still, performances like Thursday’s show he’s capable of growing into the role with time and guidance from Matt Blake.

The Yankees just need him to hold the line while their rotation slowly gets healthy and reinforcements arrive at the deadline.

