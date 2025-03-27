Yankees’ young lefty power-hitter has a chance to become a star

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees might’ve found their next breakout star hiding in plain sight. With Giancarlo Stanton shelved for the foreseeable future, 26-year-old left-handed slugger Ben Rice is getting his shot—and he’s doing more than just making noise.

He’s knocking on the door with a sledgehammer.

Spring Heat, Bronx Dreams

This spring, Rice didn’t just put together a solid performance—he put together a compelling case to be a long-term fixture in the Yankees’ lineup. Over 20 games, he slashed .242/.319/.516, hammered five home runs, and drove in 10 runs. His isolated power (.274) suggests there’s serious muscle behind his swing, and it’s no coincidence.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rice added about 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, and the difference is already paying dividends. Those fly balls that used to die on the warning track? They’re clearing fences now, and with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, he might as well be swinging in his own personal sandbox.

A Bat Built for the Bronx

Rice’s swing is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium. Left-handed power, a strong eye at the plate, and enough bat speed to keep pitchers honest—he checks every box the Yankees could hope for. His 24.3% strikeout rate this spring is reasonable for a slugger, especially when paired with a solid 10% walk rate.

The power is real. The discipline is real. And the Yankees are betting that the consistency is next.

Utility Value and a Long Leash

While Rice will primarily fill the designated hitter role in Stanton’s absence, he’s no one-trick pony. He can back up at first base and even behind the plate if needed, which gives Aaron Boone flexibility with roster construction. That versatility, coupled with the upside in his bat, should earn him a long leash in the early months of the season.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If he hits, he stays. And based on his minor league track record, there’s little reason to believe he won’t.

Dominance at Every Level

Since 2022, Rice hasn’t just been good in the minors—he’s been elite. He hasn’t posted a season below 55% above league average offensively, and he’s continued to evolve year after year. Now, with a clearer path to at-bats and some added thump in his bat, this could be the year it all clicks.

The Yankees aren’t just hoping Rice can help fill in for Stanton—they’re hoping he forces their hand. If the bat plays like it has at every stop before the Bronx, he could end up doing more than filling a gap.

He could own the spotlight for years to come.