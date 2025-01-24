Yankees’ young infield star could have an explosive 2025 season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm could be the Yankees’ secret weapon for the 2025 season. A dynamic player with the ability to cover both second and third base at a high level, Chisholm gives general manager Brian Cashman flexibility in shaping the infield. His presence allows the Yankees to explore a variety of options on the trade and free-agent markets without feeling pigeonholed into one specific positional need.

While Chisholm put together his most productive season in 2024, he still has plenty of room to grow. Splitting time between the Miami Marlins and Yankees, Chisholm played a career-high 147 games, but it was his second-half surge in New York that truly caught everyone’s attention.

A Tale of Two Seasons

With Miami, Chisholm’s numbers were steady but unspectacular. Over 101 games, he slashed .249/.323/.407 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a 100 wRC+, placing him right at league average offensively. Solid, but not earth-shattering.

Then came the trade to the Bronx, and it was like flipping a switch. Over 46 games with the Yankees, Chisholm hit .273/.325/.500, launching 11 home runs, driving in 23 runs, and stealing 18 bases. His wRC+ jumped to 132, making him 32% better than the league-average hitter. Yankee Stadium, with its inviting short porch in right field, seemed tailor-made for his left-handed swing.

If Chisholm can replicate his New York form over a full season, there’s no reason he can’t hit 25 or more home runs. Pair that with his aggressive base-running and ability to disrupt defenses, and the Yankees could be looking at one of the most electrifying players in their lineup.

Room to Grow

What makes Chisholm such an intriguing player is that his ceiling feels limitless. His 2024 performance was impressive, but his skill set suggests there’s another level he hasn’t reached yet. A .260 batting average with a slight uptick in his on-base percentage would make him one of the Yankees’ most valuable offensive players. Combine that with his defensive versatility and base-running prowess, and you have a player who can impact the game in countless ways.

Health is always a concern for a player with Chisholm’s aggressive style, but if he can stay on the field, there’s no telling what he might accomplish. His career-high 147 games in 2024 are a good sign that he’s trending in the right direction.

A Perfect Fit in New York

Chisholm’s transition to the Yankees wasn’t just about numbers; it was about mentality. Coming from the Marlins, one of the league’s perennial bottom-feeders, to a team that reached the World Series in his first few months was a night-and-day difference. He embraced the pressure and the spotlight, thriving in the high-stakes environment of the Bronx.

With two years of team control remaining, Chisholm is a cost-effective solution for a Yankees team already brushing up against the luxury tax threshold. His $5.85 million salary in 2025 is a steal for the value he provides. By the time he hits free agency in 2027, the Yankees will have had ample opportunity to see just how far he can take his game.

The Yankees’ Wild Card

Some might argue that Chisholm already broke out last season, but the Yankees know he’s capable of even more. With his combination of power, speed, and defensive versatility, he could very well become one of the cornerstones of their lineup. If 2024 was the appetizer, 2025 might just be the main course.