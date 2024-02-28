Yankees’ pitching prospect could make a big impact in 2024

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret the Yankees are playing a risky game in the starting rotation, with Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes rebounding from injury. However, even Marcus Stroman has dealt with his own issues and hasn’t pitched over 140 innings over the past few seasons, so there is certainly an element of luck that will play into the team’s strategy this year.

However, the Yankees haven’t been aggressively looking to add another superstar pitcher because they have a number of young arms that could make a significant impact in 2024 — Blake Snell has been on the back burner but is still far too expensive. One of those prospects is Will Warren, a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher who has nasty stuff and is ready to break into the MLB.

Yankees Can Get Solid Value From Will Warren

Warren spent 29.1 innings with Double-A Somerset and 99.2 innings with Triple-A Scranton last season. He hosted a 2.45 ERA with Somerset and a 3.61 ERA with Scranton, struggling against left-handed batters but dominating right-handers.

Warren is extremely confident in his abilities, and he has several high-end pitches, notably a lethal slider and two-seam fastball. He also has a four-seamer and curveball with a solid change-up. Overall, he has a wide array of pitches to utilize, but his slider is his primary weapon, sitting at 84–88 mph with a major sweeping motion.

The Yankees know that Warren could be something special at the next level, but they’re not rushing his development. He will likely start 2024 in Triple-A, but if the Yankees need another arm in the rotation, whether it be due to inconsistencies or injury, Warren will be the first man up and will certainly make his debut at some point in the 2024 season.

Ranked as the #Yankees 9th-best prospect on Baseball America, he reportedly sat around 93-94 according to @GJoyce9 pic.twitter.com/FAWKOWdj8P — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 27, 2024

Warren’s Spring Training Performance and Outlook

Even if it means offering long-inning relief support or simply featuring out of the bullpen, Warren has the stuff to translate immediately and give the Yankees a competitive player who is ready for the next developmental step.

Warren knows he will get his opportunity soon enough, and he put together some good bats and his first spring training appearance on Tuesday. He tossed 2.2 innings and hosted a 3.38 ERA, 75% left-on base rate, and 55.6% ground ball rate.

“My goal is to just show them what I’ve got and give myself a chance to break camp with the team. Whether it’s at the end of camp or midway through the season, I’m going to show them that I’m here to help them win a championship.”

Warren is known for his ability to produce ground balls, which is extremely favorable for Yankee Stadium. If he can elevate his strikeouts, maintain his ground percentages, and build confidence, his impact could be significant as a rookie, and the Yankees need him to step up.