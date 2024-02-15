Yankees will get 2 pitchers back from injury over the summer

Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Scott Effross (59) pitches the ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have a knack for printing quality bullpen arms, finding value in pitchers that others overlook. The perfect example is Clay Holmes, if not Ian Hamilton, two arms who have become staples in the Yankee bullpen and reliable in high-leverage situations.

Yankees’ Bullpen Setbacks and Reinforcements

While the Yankees’ relief unit has plenty of talent, they should receive more reinforcements over the summer. On Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone stated that funky-throwing right-hander Scott Effross would miss the next few months after undergoing back surgery in December.

Now 30 years old, Effross has only pitched two MLB seasons, enjoying a high of 56.2 innings between the Chicago Cubs and Yankees in 2022. Late in the season, he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, knocking him out for the entire 2023 campaign.

Now, Effross is facing further rehabilitation, and the Yankees believe he was primed for a big role in opening the 2024 season. However, he should return at some point over the summer, having put together a 2.54 ERA back in 2022, including a 66.9% left-on-base rate and 44.6% ground ball rate. He’s a quality bullpen piece, and his services will come at the right time, but he’s not the only pitcher expected to miss the next few months.

New Signings and Comeback Hopes

The Yankees also signed veteran Lou Trivino to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Trivino showed up to camp despite no reports of the Yankees’ interest in his services.

Trivino suffered a similar fate to Effross last season, undergoing Tommy John surgery and knocking him out for the long haul. The 32-year-old signed a $1.5 million deal for the upcoming season, which includes a 2025 club option. The Yankees expect him to return at some point during the upcoming year, so adding bullpen arms over the summer will be beneficial.

Strategic Depth and Recovery

Fortunately, both are quality pitchers and should be able to contribute positively. Trivino, while inconsistent in the past, recorded a 1.66 ERA over 21.2 innings with the Yankees in 2022 after being acquired from the Oakland Athletics. Pitching coach Matt Blake loves his sinker, averaging nearly 96 mph. You can never have enough relief arms, and the Bombers are always looking to stash them for later on in the year.