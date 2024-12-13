Yankees ‘weren’t going to include dynamic’ pitcher in deal for Kyle Tucker

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had no intention of trading away their young star pitcher, Luis Gil, for Houston Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker this fall.

Yankees were firm on not trading Luis Gil for Kyle Tucker

Tucker became one of the most highly-desired players on the trade market in recent days and was dealt to the Chicago Cubs, as was reported on Friday afternoon. YES Network’s Jack Curry revealed the Yankees’ intentions to retain Gil at all costs:

“As expected, Tucker is traded. The Yankees had discussions with the Astros. But they weren’t going to include the dynamic Luis Gil, who won the ROY and can’t be a free agent until 2029, in any deal,” Curry published on X on Friday.

Gil has the stuff to be Yankees’ 3rd ace next season

Gil is a fixture in the Yankees rotation. The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year led their charge for much of the previous campaign. That was reflected in his commendable 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts last season.

It’s not every day that a budding star emerges in his rookie outing with a 96.6 mph fastball velocity that ranks in the 88th percentile and an ability to hold opposing sluggers to a .208 batting average. New York valued that, as well as the Dominican talent’s impact on winning, proven by his 15-7 record and 3.1 WAR, and thought it best to abstain from including him as a trade centerpiece for Tucker.

Now, the Yankees will look forward to facing their bitter American League rivals without one of their best players next season and count on Gil to establish himself as a third ace on the team as they pursue a World Series crown in 2025.