Yankees Vs Guardians Series Preview: Key pitcher needs a big performance

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are heading into a compelling three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians—a rematch of their intense ALCS battle from last October. But this time around, the matchup comes early in the season, and both teams are still trying to shape their identities.

The Guardians enter the series riding high after a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Yankees, despite a few bumps, are firing on most cylinders offensively.

Clarke Schmidt Opens the Series With Something to Prove

Clarke Schmidt will get the ball on Monday night, making his second start of the season after coming off the injured list. His first outing wasn’t terrible—5.2 innings, three earned runs—but the Yankees would love to see him stretch out further and begin locking into a rhythm. He’s still shaking off the rust, and with a deep rotation already under pressure, Schmidt finding his form quickly would be a welcome development.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He’ll face off against Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams, who’s been vulnerable to start the year with a 4.58 ERA. Williams gave up five earned runs in 6.2 innings during his last outing, and he hasn’t quite found consistency yet. With the Yankees’ offense heating up, this could be the perfect opportunity to jump out early.

Key Pitching Matchups Ahead

On Tuesday, the Yankees will send 25-year-old righty Will Warren to the hill against Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee. Warren has had some flashes of brilliance but remains inconsistent. His stuff is undeniable, but like many young pitchers, he’s still learning to put it all together every fifth day.

Bibee, a breakout player the last two seasons, has been volatile this year, and the Yankees have the bats to push him into uncomfortable counts, especially if their lefty-heavy lineup gets aggressive early.

Wednesday’s series finale will feature Carlos Rodon against Luis Ortiz. Rodon is coming off his best performance of the year, a six-inning gem against Tampa Bay that showcased what he can be when everything clicks. Ortiz, meanwhile, is still finding his groove, making this a favorable matchup for the Yankees if they can stay patient and force mistakes.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Offense Ready to Exploit Cleveland’s Pitching

Even with Ben Rice sidelined over the weekend due to a bruised elbow, the Yankees lineup has more than held its own. Aaron Judge continues to be a force, Paul Goldschmidt is red-hot, and Trent Grisham has delivered clutch hits while flashing elite defense.

There’s optimism that Rice will return during the series, and if he does, that gives the Yankees another weapon at the top of the order. He’s batting .375 when hitting second in the lineup and boasts a .947 OPS as a leadoff man—an early-season breakout that’s become critical in setting the tone offensively.

The Guardians’ 12–9 record isn’t to be ignored, but their pitching staff remains vulnerable, and the Yankees have the firepower to make a statement. With the AL East race still in its early stages, this series could provide just the spark the Bombers need to stay ahead of the pack.