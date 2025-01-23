Yankees’ veteran utility man signs $2 million deal with Cubs

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs made a savvy depth move on Wednesday, signing Yankees‘ veteran utility man Jon Berti to a one-year, $2 million deal, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. At 35 years old, Berti may not be a game-changer, but his versatility and experience make him a valuable addition to a team looking to bolster its bench.

Berti played 25 games for the Yankees last season, slashing .273/.342/.318 with one homer, six RBIs, and a 95 wRC+. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, his ability to step into any role was vital for New York down the stretch. The Cubs now have a player who can fill in across the diamond, adding a layer of flexibility to their roster.

A Jack-of-All-Trades

Berti’s defensive versatility has always been his calling card. During his short stint with the Yankees, he was asked to play multiple positions, including a brief stretch at first base during the playoffs—a position he had never played before. While the situation wasn’t ideal, Berti stepped up and did his job, proving once again why he’s a manager’s dream in a utility role.

For the Cubs, Berti’s presence means having a plug-and-play option that can help supplement issues throughout the season. His ability to provide coverage at second base, third base, shortstop, and even the outfield makes him an asset, even if his offensive production is closer to the league average.

Yankees Lean on In-House Options

With Berti now in Chicago, the Yankees will look to internal candidates like Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu to fill the utility roles he left behind. Cabrera, who played everywhere from first base to right field last season, remains a key piece due to his defensive flexibility and switch-hitting bat. LeMahieu, on the other hand, is a more traditional option that can rotate between second base, third base, and first base.

Both players have their own challenges to address. Cabrera’s bat is still looking for a bit more consistency, and LeMahieu’s decline in offensive production over the past two seasons has raised questions about his ability to contribute consistently. However, the Yankees are confident in their in-house depth options.

Cubs Find Value

For Chicago, the signing of Berti is low-risk with a potentially high reward. At just $2 million, the Cubs are adding a proven veteran who can stabilize the bench and provide much-needed flexibility. Berti’s ability to seamlessly slot into different positions will allow the Cubs to rest their starters while maintaining defensive integrity, a crucial factor for any team hoping to contend in a competitive National League.