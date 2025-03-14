Yankees’ veteran slugger gets a rough timeline for return

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton’s injury timeline keeps stretching further, and at this point, the Yankees have to prepare as if he won’t be back for a long time. He’s already received multiple PRP injections to manage severe pain in both elbows, and on top of that, he’s battling a chronic calf issue that has plagued him for years. With multiple lingering injuries, it’s hard to see a scenario where Stanton plays a significant role in the first half of the season.

Severe Elbow Pain and a Chronic Calf Issue

Stanton’s elbow pain isn’t just a minor setback—it’s severe enough that he’s gone through extensive treatment just to avoid surgery. Even if the PRP injections help, there’s no guarantee they will solve the problem long-term. If his pain doesn’t improve over the next few weeks, he might be forced to undergo surgery on both elbows, which could knock him out for the entire 2025 season. That’s a worst-case scenario the Yankees are hoping to avoid, but the reality is that Stanton’s health remains a ticking time bomb.

The chronic calf injury adds another layer of uncertainty. It’s been an ongoing issue for years, and even if his elbows improve, his lower-body durability is a major concern. The Yankees know they need his power in the lineup, but at this point, they’re preparing for a situation where he misses most, if not all, of the season.

Yankees Need Stanton’s Power, but Can They Replace It?

Despite playing just 114 games last season, Stanton still hit 27 homers and drove in 72 runs while posting a .233/.298/.475 slash line. His bat speed remains elite, and his power was still in the 100th percentile, meaning when he connects, the ball flies. The problem is keeping him on the field long enough to make that power count.

Replacing Stanton’s production won’t be easy, and the Yankees have been exploring internal and external options to help bridge the gap. Trent Grisham has been floated as a potential DH option, as well as Ben Rice or J.C. Escarra. However, none of them offer the same type of raw power that Stanton brings, which means the Yankees may have to change their approach offensively to compensate.

An Optimistic Return Date is Months Away

According to the New York Post, an optimistic timeline for Stanton’s return would be Memorial Day on May 26. However, given his history, it’s safe to assume he won’t be back until at least June, if not later. The Yankees have been down this road before, and recovery timelines for Stanton always seem to get pushed back.

At this point, the Yankees are left hoping that Stanton can contribute in the second half of the season, but his injury situation is far from encouraging. If surgery becomes inevitable, the team may have to prepare for life without their slugger for the entire year.