Yankees’ veteran infielder points to massive roster changes

The Yankees made several significant moves this off-season to bolster the roster and strengthen weaker positions. Even some of the veteran players have recognized a massive increase in talent and a stronger reserve of players to help supplement injuries and inconsistencies.

The past few seasons have seen the Yankees rely heavily on aging talent and inadequate depth pieces. The team’s outfield in 2023 was hard to watch, especially once they had to rotate in some of their reserve pieces, if not plucking players off other rosters just to get through the season. It is no surprise the team barely cracked the .500 win mark, but general manager Brian Cashman made it a priority to overhaul the outfield this off-season.

However, the team got better in a variety of areas, and veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu is noticing substantial changes.

“Every year, on paper, we look really good since I’ve been here. But it’s the depth that is beyond the lineup that I think is different.”

Many believe that the Yankees will be World Series contenders in 2024, and LeMahieu’s statement certainly suggests they will have a deeper team that can withstand more adversity.

New Additions and Improved Depth

Aside from acquiring Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, two primary starters, the Yankees also added Trent Grisham as a first reserve in the outfield. In Grisham’s first spring training at bat, he launched a three-run homer to right field, showcasing his power. Grisham has two Gold Gloves in centerfield, and considering he will be a depth piece, that is a nice luxury to have.

As for the infield, the team has a bevy of young talent, notably Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, who will likely start the 2024 season in the minor league system but is showing bright upside as a 22-year-old prospect.

Yankees’ Promising Prospects and Veteran Confidence

As if Grisham wasn’t enough in the outfield, the Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera and Spencer Jones, not to mention Jasson Dominguez making his way back from injury. The bullpen is flush with talent, and the starting rotation could use another piece but still has a projected top-10 ERA.

Overall, the Yankees are in a far better and healthier place compared to this time last year, which is sparking a bit of confidence in the team’s veteran leadership.