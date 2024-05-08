Yankees’ veteran bullpen arm set to begin rehab assignment today

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have had the best bullpen in baseball thus far despite a myriad of injuries, and we could see that group even better with some reinforcements on the horizon. Nick Burdi made a second rehab appearance yesterday with the Scranton RailRiders, and the Yankees are going to see another key reliever begin their rehab process as well. Tommy Kahnle, who is a returning piece from last year’s bullpen, is set to begin his rehab assignment today with the Tampa Tarpons.

Oswald Peraza, who hit a home run in his first rehab game, is also with the Yankees’ Single-A affiliate in Tampa, and the team could get a high-leverage bullpen piece back in the near future.

Tommy Kahnle To Begin Road Back to the Yankees’ Bullpen

Feb 17, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle (41) throws during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Tommy Kahnle was one of the best relievers the Yankees had, as he pitched to a 2.66 ERA across 40.2 innings, striking out 48 batters and picking up two saves. He was signed to a two-year deal before the 2023 season, and while he’s opened the year on the IL both times, the Yankees have gotten value from him when on the mound. The depth they have in their bullpen has allowed them to stay afloat without him, especially this year.

Right now the Yankees have the best bullpen ERA in baseball (2.22) and the best Win Probability Added (3.54) as well, and that’s with the myriad of injuries they’ve had. They’re running a rag-tag group of relievers with minimal experience or success at the Major League level, but the organization has found diamonds in the rough with guys like Luke Weaver and Dennis Santana.

The Yankees might be able to get some serious production from Kahnle if his stuff is as good as it was last season, as the fastball-changeup combination is deadly. Right now the team’s strength is their bullpen, and they could be on the verge of getting back a huge piece to help fill out the most important innings of a ballgame. With the way Clay Holmes is dealing right now, they have a lockdown closer, and their bullpen could be the best in the game with some of their upcoming additions.