Yankees’ veteran 1B has a chance to make ALCS roster

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Late in the season, Anthony Rizzo suffered a finger fracture that caused him to miss the Yankees’ ALDS matchup with the Royals. A loss that was perceived to be crippling for their infield defense, the combination of Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti was able to help the Yankees not just offensively, but defensively as well. The versatile utilitymen both found ways to get on base and make some big plays, but Aaron Boone revealed to the media that Rizzo has a chance to make the ALCS roster.

With the former World Series Champion ramping up today, the Yankees will see if he’s good to go for this best-of-seven set against the Cleveland Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Could Join the Yankees For the ALCS

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After returning back from the IL following a nasty collision against the Boston Red Sox that fractured his arm, Anthony Rizzo posted a 97 wRC+ with a .345 OBP. His middling offensive production was good enough considering he was by far their best defensive option at first base, but the Yankees performed well at first base in his absence in the ALDS.

It’s important not to get caught up in small sample sizes though; Oswaldo Cabrera looked strong with a 176 wRC+ in the series against Kansas City, but he also only had eight trips to the plate in the series. What the Yankees should be more interested in is the fact that after he posted a 107 wRC+ against RHP this season, he continued to work excellent plate appearances in those situations.

The same could be said for Jon Berti, who helped the Yankees out against left-handed pitching and had some good at-bats in that series.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The question lies in whether Cabrera and Berti can put up competent reps defensively in the ALCS, where the Yankees face another contact-oriented offense. The Guardians have more home run power than the Royals, but playing good defense is extremely important if you want to keep them from rallying in games.

Anthony Rizzo is the most reliable defensive option in that group but Oswaldo Cabrera presents a better bat against right-handed pitching by a considerable margin. Including his performance in the postseason, Cabrera has a .268/.324/.411 slashline with a .320 wOBA, which makes him a firmly above-average bat in those situations.

He also has more speed and could take an extra base or swipe second if they feel comfortable running on a certain pitcher, which could be critical in what should be a tightly contested series. The Yankees and Guardians begin their best-of-seven series tomorrow night in the Bronx with the first pitch at 7:38 PM EST.