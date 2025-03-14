Yankees’ unknown outfielder is putting himself on the map with elite spring

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spring training is always full of surprises, and for the Yankees, one of the most unexpected standouts has been outfielder Ismael Munguia. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter has never played a major league game before, but he’s putting together one of the best performances of any outfielder in camp.

A Hidden Gem in the Making?

Munguia started the 2024 season in the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A system, where he put up impressive numbers. Over 81 games, he hit .317/.404/.461 with five homers, 21 RBIs, and a 150 wRC+. More impressively, he struck out at an incredibly low 7.2% clip, showcasing elite plate discipline.

After earning a promotion to Triple-A, Munguia’s numbers took a slight hit, but his approach at the plate remained steady. He slashed .250/.368/.368 with two homers and 17 RBIs while maintaining a solid 12.9% strikeout rate. Despite being relatively unknown, Munguia has quietly built a reputation as a contact-first hitter with a disciplined approach, something the Yankees could certainly use.

Flawless at the Plate This Spring

Munguia has carried that success into Yankees camp, and the results have been eye-opening. Over 11 spring training games, he’s hitting .500/.524/.700 with a 4.8% walk rate and, incredibly, a 0.0% strikeout rate. He hasn’t gone down on strikes once this spring, a rare feat for any hitter. His 173 wRC+ suggests he’s been one of the best offensive players in camp, and he’s proving that he can put the ball in play at a high rate.

In addition to his offensive production, Munguia has flashed solid defense in the outfield, making a few standout plays. He has experience at all three outfield positions, giving him some versatility that could help his case for making the roster.

What’s Next for Munguia?

Despite his breakout performance, Munguia faces a steep uphill climb to make the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. The outfield already has set pieces in Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez, with Trent Grisham likely securing the fourth spot. There’s also a chance the Yankees carry an extra bat for the designated hitter role, which could further limit available spots.

The most realistic scenario is Munguia starting the year in Triple-A, where he’ll be just a call away if an opportunity presents itself. If he continues to hit at this level, the Yankees won’t be able to ignore him for long.