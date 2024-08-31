Yankees’ under-the-radar reliever is dominating with jaw-dropping stats

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ bullpen has been a volatile and inconsistent unit this season. While much of the focus has been on Clay Holmes’s performance over the past few months, it’s easy to overlook the significant impact Tommy Kahnle has had on the team.

Kahnle’s Impressive Season for the Yankees

Kahnle is in the second year of a two-year, $11.5 million deal and is coming off a 2023 season where he posted a solid 2.66 ERA over 40.2 innings. Quietly, Kahnle is having an even better season this year, boasting a 1.56 ERA over 34.2 innings, with an 87.2% left-on-base rate and an impressive 61.4% ground ball rate.

Overall, Kahnle has worked his way into the high-leverage conversation, and the Yankees continue to rely on him as a key component. He has become the primary setup man for Holmes, and his value to the bullpen cannot be understated.

Kahnle’s Effective Pitching Arsenal

Kahnle utilizes a combination of a changeup, four-seam fastball, and slider. His changeup, in particular, has been elite this year, holding batters to a .146 batting average and a .229 slugging rate. He throws it 72% of the time, and the results have been astounding for a pitch that only sits at 87.6 mph. In fact, it generates 13% more vertical movement than the average pitcher, making it appear like a fastball before dropping to create that deceptive effect.

Postseason Outlook and Kahnle’s Role

With the postseason just a month away, the Yankees are looking forward to several reinforcements, including Clarke Schmidt, Ian Hamilton, and Cody Poteet. These players will help strengthen both the rotation and bullpen, but Kahnle has already established himself as a crucial component for the team, poised to make a significant impact during the playoffs.

A Dominant August for Kahnle

In fact, Kahnle has enjoyed 18 straight games without giving up an earned run and has maintained a perfect 0.00 ERA throughout the month of August. While his strikeouts have decreased significantly, he has produced a 73.3% ground-ball rate during this time, effectively stifling any offensive opportunities against him. Though he may have been overlooked recently, Kahnle deserves recognition for his vital contributions to the Yankees’ bullpen this season.