The Yankees lost 6-3 at Fenway Park on Thursday, but the number that sticks is uglier than the score: four errors, six unearned runs, and a game that turned into a defensive stress test they failed badly.

No earned runs allowed in a loss should feel like a weird baseball footnote. For this team, it felt like a flare.

The errors were charged to Amed Rosario, Austin Wells, Yerry De Los Santos, and Cam Schlittler. Boston finished with none. A rivalry game gets away from you quickly when the pitching staff is not even getting tagged with earned damage.

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees left fielder José Caballero (72) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Yankees cannot keep gifting outs

I can live with a rookie pitcher having a rough inning. I have a harder time living with a defense that turns routine baseball into a scavenger hunt. The Yankees are talented enough to survive a bad bat night here and there, but giving away outs at Fenway is basically asking for a bar fight.

The roster construction piece is where this gets uncomfortable. Jose Caballero brings real value with a .259/.317/.411 line, eight homers, 28 RBIs, and 18 steals, but his usage has bounced around enough that the defensive alignment can feel patched together.

That does not make Caballero the problem. It makes him part of the bigger question. Are the Yankees using their versatility as a weapon, or are they covering too many holes at once?

The deadline angle is staring at the Yankees

This is where the trade-deadline conversation gets louder. Everyone wants the big bat or the late-inning arm, and sure, those are fun. But clean defense matters when the margin tightens, especially against division teams that punish extra chances.

Trent Grisham getting closer to a return helps the outfield part of the equation. It does not fix every infield mistake, every pitcher fielding mistake, or every catcher throw. It just gives the Yankees another cleaner defensive option in one area.

The Yankees do not need to overreact to one ugly night, but they cannot treat it like nothing happened either. Four errors in Boston should make the front office a little itchy, because October teams cannot keep asking the pitching staff to survive self-inflicted damage.