Yankees trim roster, sending 2 pitchers back to minors

As spring training progresses, the Yankees continue to make roster adjustments, fine-tuning their depth and preparing for the regular season. On Saturday afternoon, the team sent right-handed pitchers Michael Arias and Eric Reyzelman back to minor league camp, giving them more time to develop before potentially making their mark at the major league level.

Michael Arias Gets a Fresh Start in Triple-A

Arias, 23, will head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where the Yankees hope he can refine his command and take the next step in his career. Originally with the Chicago Cubs, Arias spent 36.1 innings in their Triple-A system last season, posting a 5.45 ERA with an impressive 11.39 strikeouts per nine innings. The strikeout ability has never been in question, but his control remains a major concern.

If Arias can limit walks and locate his pitches more effectively, he has the potential to be a high-strikeout bullpen piece for the Yankees in the near future. With the team dealing with several injuries to their pitching staff, arms like his may get a look sooner rather than later if he takes strides in the minors.

Reyzelman Trending Toward a Major League Debut

The Yankees also optioned 23-year-old right-hander Eric Reyzelman to minor league camp, but his stock is on the rise. A fifth-round pick by the Yankees in 2022, Reyzelman put up strong numbers in Double-A last season, tossing 23.1 innings with a 1.93 ERA. His ability to generate strikeouts has been a key strength, and the Yankees view him as a legitimate bullpen option for the future.

While he won’t start the season on the big-league roster, his performance this spring has only strengthened the belief that he could make his major league debut within the next year. If the Yankees need bullpen help at any point this season, Reyzelman might be one of the first arms they call upon.

A Numbers Game in the Yankees’ Bullpen

With several roster spots up for grabs and injuries impacting the pitching staff, the Yankees are making tough decisions about which arms they want to keep close to the major league roster. Both Arias and Reyzelman still have some development ahead, but their raw stuff is intriguing.

Arias needs to bring his walk rate down, while Reyzelman just needs more experience at higher levels. Both could play a role in the Yankees’ pitching plans later this season, depending on how things shake out with the rotation and bullpen. For now, they’ll continue their development in the minors, waiting for the opportunity to make their mark in the Bronx.