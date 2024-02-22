Yankees trending up in essential category with spring training underway

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Yankees commenced spring training, the stark contrast from last season’s injury woes to this year’s healthier roster underscores a significant positive shift. With key players entering the preseason in better shape and with renewed focus, the team’s prospects for the upcoming season look promising.

Renewed Focus and Health Improvements

The Yankees’ readiness for the new season is highlighted by starting pitcher Carlos Rodon’s significant weight loss and increased work ethic following his six-year, $162 million deal last offseason.

The importance of team effort over individual performance is emphasized, especially after observing the impact of Aaron Judge’s absence last season. Rodon’s fastball speed, hitting 97 mph, and Nestor Cortes’s performance, maintaining velocity within his career average and showcasing his potential in a live batting session, are indicative of the team’s improved health status.

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has also slimmed down, aiming for better flexibility and reduced injury risk, although his role will likely lean more towards designated hitter than a primary defensive position. The team’s overall strategy seems to involve a shift in strength and conditioning, focusing on mobility and stamina to tackle the long season ahead.

Yankees’ Recovery and Season Outlook

The recovery of DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge from their toe injuries, with Judge managing a chronic issue, provides a significant boost to the Yankees’ lineup. Their readiness, along with the anticipated return of pitchers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross during the summer, could minimize the need for mid-season bullpen reinforcements through trades.

Starting catcher Jose Trevino’s calf strain is a minor setback, but expectations are high for his return by Opening Day, solidifying the team’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

Preparing for the Challenges Ahead

While the current state of the Yankees’ roster offers many reasons for optimism, the unpredictability of spring training and the rigorous MLB season necessitates cautious optimism. The team’s strategic adjustments in player health and conditioning, coupled with the talent and work ethic displayed by key players, set a strong foundation for a competitive season. The Yankees aim to maintain this positive momentum, avoiding the health issues that plagued their previous campaign and striving for consistency that could lead them to World Series contention.