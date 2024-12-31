Yankees could pursue Tigers rising infielder to solve infield woes

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Yankees may be in the market for a versatile infielder, and if the Detroit Tigers manage to lock down Alex Bregman on a long-term deal, Matt Vierling could become an intriguing trade target. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic floated this idea, noting that Vierling’s availability might align with the Yankees’ need for a cost-effective infield upgrade.

The Tigers’ recent signing of Gleyber Torres shows their intent to bolster their infield, potentially making Vierling expendable if Bregman joins their ranks.

Vierling’s 2024 Performance

Matt Vierling, 28, had a respectable 2024 season, playing 144 games and posting a .257 batting average with a .312 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging rate. He hit 16 home runs, drove in 57 runs, and recorded a 108 wRC+.

While not elite, these numbers suggest he could provide steady offensive production in a complementary role. His 21.3% strikeout rate and 7.2% walk rate further highlight a disciplined approach at the plate, though his performance with runners in scoring position (.240 batting average and .300 on-base percentage) leaves room for improvement.

Defensive Limitations at Third Base

Defensively, Vierling has logged 639.1 innings at third base in his career, where he has recorded -4 defensive runs saved and zero outs above average. These metrics point to a slightly below-average defender on the hot corner, but he may offer more upside at third base than at second, where his limited range has been an issue. With the Yankees’ current infield configuration, Vierling’s ability to handle third base adequately could be valuable, especially if they decide to shift Jazz Chisholm back to second base to maximize his defensive efficiency.

A Logical Fit for the Yankees

For the Yankees, adding Vierling could provide depth and flexibility to their infield, especially in the wake of key offseason departures. While not a star player, Vierling’s slightly above-average bat and ability to fill in at third base could help stabilize a roster that has seen considerable turnover. The Yankees would benefit from a player like Vierling, who can deliver decent offensive production while keeping their lineup balanced.

Moving Chisholm back to second base would address a defensive concern, as Chisholm’s athleticism and range make him a better fit there.

The Tigers’ Role in a Potential Deal

For Detroit, signing Bregman could reshape their infield priorities. With Torres already onboard and Bregman potentially joining the mix, Vierling’s role could diminish, making him a logical trade chip — unless they view him as a key outfielder, which is possible. The Yankees would have to put together a competitive package to entice Detroit, but Vierling’s affordability and versatility make him an attractive target — he’s under team control until 2028.