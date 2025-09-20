Yankees’ trade deadline steal is making history

The New York Yankees thought they were making a calculated gamble when they sent top catching prospect Agustin Ramirez to the Miami Marlins at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for Jazz Chisholm. What they ended up with was far more than a rental or a short-term spark — they landed a player who has quickly become a cornerstone of the franchise.

A historic season in pinstripes

Chisholm is writing his name into Yankees history this season by joining the exclusive 30–30 club. Through 122 games, he’s hitting .242/.332/.484 with 30 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. That production has him sitting at a 126 wRC+ and a career-high 4.3 WAR, making 2025 his most impactful season yet.

For a player once considered more promise than polish in Miami, Chisholm has blossomed in New York’s spotlight. His barrel rate ranks in the 91st percentile, a sign that his power surge isn’t a fluke. He’s punishing right-handed pitchers with an .862 OPS, delivering consistent damage in big moments.

Defensive stability the Yankees needed

Chisholm’s value doesn’t stop at the plate. At second base, he’s turned what had been a revolving door into a reliable stronghold. Across 795 innings, he’s posted a .973 fielding percentage with two defensive runs saved, eight outs above average, and five fielding run value.

It’s a stark upgrade from what the Yankees were getting from Gleyber Torres in recent years. Torres left for a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, and while he provided volatile offense, his defense often hurt the club. Chisholm, in contrast, has offered both offensive production and defensive assurance, reshaping the middle infield into a strength rather than a liability.

A player thriving in the Bronx

For Chisholm, the move to New York has been transformative. He’s not just excelling statistically — he’s embracing the Yankees’ culture and crediting it with elevating his game.

“I feel like it’s boosted my career in 100% of different ways,” Chisholm said. “Just the winning mentality, the winning atmosphere, the way everybody in the front office to the training staff wants to win. It’s how I felt like I grew up playing baseball and what I needed to be around to be even more successful.”

That mentality has carried over to the field, where he’s become not just a contributor but one of the Yankees’ engines. The swagger and relentlessness he plays with has made him a fan favorite and a vital piece of their postseason push.

What’s next for Chisholm and the Yankees

At just 27 years old, Chisholm has one more year of team control before hitting free agency in 2027. But if his current trajectory continues, the Yankees will have every incentive to lock him down long-term. He represents the rare blend of athleticism, power, and personality that can anchor a team both on and off the field.

For a Yankees club desperate to keep pace in a stacked American League East, Chisholm has been the difference-maker they needed. He’s not just filling a role — he’s redefining it, one explosive swing and one dynamic play at a time.