Yankees’ close to losing reliable bullpen free agent to Tigers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that Tommy Kahnle is close to a deal with the Detroit Tigers, as the New York Yankees have seemed to move on from the veteran right-hander. It isn’t shocking to see his departure given the current state of the bullpen and the team’s focus on acquiring a left-handed reliever, with Tim Hill drawing interest from the Yankees.

Kahnle was a hot commodity in a reliever market that’s moving in January, as he posted a 2.11 ERA and 25.7% K% across 50 MLB appearances. The Tigers are adding to a bullpen that was one of the best in the game last season, as Tommy Kahnle’s wicked changeup will provide some more swing-and-miss to a group that relied more on damage prevention.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees originally drafted Tommy Kahnle back in 2010, and the New York native has spent five of his 10 big-league seasons in the Bronx. He signed a two-year deal to return after an injury-riddled tenure with the Dodgers from 2021-2022, providing the Yankees with a capable strikeout arm that provided the bullpen some crucial late-inning performances.

From 2023-2024, he posted a 2.38 ERA and 27.3% K% across 92 appearances, as his signature changeup has remained one of the best pitches in the game. His ability to keep the ball on the ground and punch tickets was valuable to the Yankees, and now the Detroit Tigers will be the benefactor of his wicked offspeed weapon.

Batters hit .157 with a .264 SLG% against Tommy Kahnle’s changeup last season, as he generated a 38.9% Whiff Rate on that pitch. It lost some velocity, as did his four-seam fastball, but the excellent movement he generates on that offspeed weapon makes it one of the best individual pitches in the game.

With Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz, the Yankees’ need for another right-handed pitcher with a plus offspeed pitch isn’t there, and it makes sense that they’ve opted to let him walk.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver’s club option being picked up and Mark Leiter Jr.’s return gives the Yankees two more right-handed relievers who feature a signature offspeed pitch as well. The Yankees are targeting a left-handed reliever because their 40-man roster lacks a left-handed reliever, with Max Fried and Carlos Rodon being their only southpaws.

A reunion with Tim Hill is still on the table, but he’s drawing interest from a plethora of teams including the Mets and Dodgers, who are still seeking reliever depth. The Yankees would love to bring back Hill, as according to Pat Ragazzo there’s ‘mutual interest’ in a return, but the team has yet to meet his demands which are unknown to the public at the moment.

The Yankees are also looking to move Marcus Stroman and add an infielder, so Tommy Kahnle may have been more of a luxury or unnecessary expense to the FO than an immediate focus.