Yankees targeted Mets starter in free agency — and he’s now one of the hottest arms in baseball

In baseball, timing is everything. From pitch location to trade deadlines, those who hesitate often watch opportunities slip right through their fingers.

For the New York Yankees, one of those missed opportunities is pitching just a few miles away—and dominating.

While the Yankees made major splashes this offseason, there’s one affordable move they didn’t make that’s starting to sting.

Investing big in the right arms — but missing on a cheap one

The Yankees went all-in on pitching over the winter, inking Max Fried to an eight-year, $214 million deal and trading for closer Devin Williams.

So far, Fried has been brilliant and worth every penny.

Williams, after a rocky start, is finally trending in the right direction. But there’s one name they could’ve snagged for cheap that might’ve made a world of difference during the team’s early rotation struggles.

That name is Griffin Canning—and it’s the New York Mets who saw the value.

The Mets found a gem in Griffin Canning

Canning was signed by the Mets to a one-year, $4.25 million “prove it” deal after an inconsistent run with the Angels.

In 2024, he had a 5.19 ERA over 171.2 innings with Los Angeles, showing flashes but never consistency.

However, something changed when he arrived in Queens. Through 42 innings this year, Canning boasts a 2.36 ERA with 9.00 strikeouts per nine and an 88.6% left on base rate.

The Mets bet on his upside—and they’re winning that gamble.

Changes to his pitch mix made a major difference

Canning isn’t just getting lucky; he’s made tangible improvements in his approach.

He’s throwing his slider 11% more this season, increasing spin and deception.

Meanwhile, he’s cut back on his change-up, four-seamer, and knuckle curve. The result? Batters are struggling to pick up his sequences and falling into his trap more often.

His slider has become his wipeout pitch, while his fastball velocity has ticked up slightly, giving him more life in two-strike counts.

The Yankees could’ve used him during their injury crisis

The Yankees have faced a series of setbacks in their rotation, including the absence of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, as well as a slow ramp-up for Clarke Schmidt.

A consistent, low-cost starter like Canning would’ve offered invaluable flexibility and stability.

While internal options have done admirably, it’s hard to ignore how impactful a $4.25 million deal could’ve been, especially when a rival team struck gold.

Even Aaron Boone noticed what could’ve been

Manager Aaron Boone didn’t shy away from addressing Canning’s success, admitting the Yankees were aware of his potential.

“I’m not overly surprised by the success he’s having,” Boone said, acknowledging the sting of watching a pitcher you considered go thrive somewhere else.

