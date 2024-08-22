Yankees’ tantalizing infield acquisition is ‘real close’ to returning

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees could be getting a massive reinforcement back soon, as Jazz Chisholm was seen taking batting practice yesterday and reported no pain after the session. Manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media prior to today’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, where he revealed that the star infielder could be very close to returning, although it’s yet to be determined if he’ll need a rehab assignment or not. The offense hasn’t been as strong with Chisholm sidelined, and that UCL injury certainly spooked many when it occurred last week in Chicago.

News of this report first came from Max T. Goodman of NJ.com, although others such as Bryan Hoch of MLB.com and Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News reported it right around the same time.

Jazz Chisholm Could Give the Yankees’ Lineup a Boost Soon

The New York Yankees could sorely use the boost at third base right now as DJ LeMahieu has been atrocious for the Bronx Bombers this season. It’s hard to put into words just how ineffective the veteran infielder has been, and while age and regression are things that every athlete is bound to experience, it doesn’t change the fact that Jazz Chisholm would be a massive step up in that department.

Offensively the Yankees would love to get his power back in the lineup as he smacked seven home runs in his first 14 games with them, pulling the ball with authority and launching the ball out of the yard. It was very encouraging to hear that the lefty-swinging infielder didn’t experience any pain during his batting practice session, and he won’t be the only reinforcement on the horizon.

It was recently announced that Clarke Schmidt would be starting a rehab assignment on Friday, joining both Cody Poteet and Lou Trivino who have already made appearances in Somerset this season. Ian Hamilton and Anthony Rizzo are also expected to join Schmidt with the Yankees’ Double-A and with the Yankees needing some pitching help this could be a huge boost for them as well.

They need to get healthy fast, and it seems that they are, but how these guys look when they come back will determine how valuable these additions end up becoming. The Yankees are in first place as of right now, and they hope to cling onto that spot for as long as they can and potentially add some separation, but they’ve dropped the ball against some lesser teams in August.

Cleveland and New York will square off for the rubber matchup at 1:05 PM EST, with Gerrit Cole and Gavin Williams toeing the slab for the two first-place squads.