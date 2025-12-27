The Yankees added another interesting piece to their organizational depth chart on Saturday, signing veteran first baseman and outfielder Nick Torres to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. While the move might fly under the radar compared to the blockbuster rumors swirling this offseason, Torres arrives in camp with a prestigious accolade on his resume: 2025 Mexican League MVP.

A Monster Season South of the Border

Torres is coming off a career-defining campaign with the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna, where he absolutely demolished opposing pitching. The 32-year-old slashed .347/.425/.730 with 27 home runs and 79 RBIs in just 86 games, posting a video-game-like 1.155 OPS. His offensive dominance was comprehensive; he led the league in OPS, tied for the lead in doubles (32) and extra-base hits (65), and finished second in total bases. This level of production suggests that Torres has tapped into a new level of power and discipline that the Yankees are eager to test against MLB-caliber pitching.

A Long Road Back to Affiliated Ball

For Torres, this signing represents a long-awaited return to affiliated baseball. Originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Torres was once a promising prospect known for his consistent bat. He spent several years climbing the minor league ladder, reaching Triple-A with the Padres and later the Texas Rangers organization in 2018. Although he never cracked the big leagues during that stint—spending his final affiliated season with the Triple-A Round Rock Express—he has kept his dream alive by becoming a superstar in Mexico since 2019.

Where He Fits in the Bronx

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Torres offers a solid right-handed bat with proven utility value, capable of playing both corner outfield spots and first base. While he is likely destined for a role as a reserve at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, his “zero-risk lottery ticket” profile is exactly the kind of move general manager Brian Cashman loves. If his power stroke translates to the Grapefruit League, Torres could force his way into the conversation as a depth piece for a Yankees team always looking for reinforcements.