Yankees’ surprise contender could sneak onto opening day roster

When the Yankees signed 29-year-old utility man Dominic Smith to compete in spring training, it seemed like a depth move at best. But with a few timely swings and a little bit of luck, Smith may have done enough to earn his way onto the roster, even if it wasn’t in the original plans.

Experience Matters in Boone’s Eyes

Manager Aaron Boone values experience, and Smith brings plenty of it. With 693 major league games and over 2,200 plate appearances under his belt, he’s seen more MLB pitching than some of the younger options Boone is considering for the designated hitter role.

While the Yankees have been looking at players like Ben Rice and J.C. Escarra to help offset the loss of Giancarlo Stanton, Smith’s veteran presence could give him an edge in the competition.

Impressive Spring Performance

Smith has made the most of his opportunities this spring, hitting .333/.333/.625 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over nine games. Perhaps even more impressive is his 12.5% strikeout rate, which suggests he’s making consistent contact and putting the ball in play—a trait that Boone values highly. While he’s never been a power hitter at the major league level, maxing out at 12 home runs in a season, his ability to drive in runs and keep the offense moving might be enough to justify a roster spot.

Versatility Could Give Him an Edge

Another factor working in Smith’s favor is his defensive versatility. Primarily a first baseman, he’s logged over 3,000 innings at the position with a solid .992 fielding percentage. That makes him a capable insurance policy for Paul Goldschmidt, though Goldschmidt has been remarkably durable, playing at least 150 games in every full season for more than a decade.

Smith has also played in the outfield, meaning he could provide some flexibility if Boone needs an extra corner outfielder in a pinch. While he likely won’t be a primary option there, having a player with his experience in multiple positions adds value, especially when injuries tend to pile up over the course of a long season.

Does Smith Have Enough Power to Win a Yankees Roster Spot?

The big question Boone has to answer is whether he wants power or contact in the DH spot. Smith has never been known for slugging, but he’s showing a bit more pop this spring, which could influence the decision. If the Yankees prioritize getting on base and making consistent contact, Smith has a real shot to stick around. If they lean toward more power, they might go with a younger bat like Rice or Escarra.

One thing is clear—Smith has done everything in his power to make the Yankees think twice before sending him back down.