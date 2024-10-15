Yankees’ superstar may land a deal north of $600 million

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With every passing game, the price tag for Yankees superstar Juan Soto continues to increase. Initially, the belief was that he would command around $500 million on a new contract, whether over 10 or 13 years. However, his stellar playoff performance is pushing that number even higher.

Soto delivered another statement in the Yankees’ 5–2 Game 1 win in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, smashing a solo home run. Over five playoff games, Soto is hitting .353/.455/.588, with one homer, three RBIs, a 22.7% strikeout rate, an 18.2% walk rate, and a 190 wRC+. He has been 90% better than the average playoff hitter, further solidifying his importance to the Yankees and demonstrating why failing to extend him would be a devastating blow.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Offensive Depth

The Yankees are showing they don’t necessarily need Aaron Judge at his MVP level to win a World Series. With Soto and Giancarlo Stanton both in top form, the team has more than enough firepower to compensate for any struggles from Judge or other key players. If Judge does find his rhythm, the Yankees’ offense will become nearly unstoppable.

The Guardians appear outmatched, but if New York advances to the World Series, a showdown against a powerful Los Angeles Dodgers lineup could present a more formidable challenge. The road to the title is becoming increasingly intense, with the New York Mets also in contention after tying their series 1–1 on Monday.

A Potential Subway Series?

If the Yankees and Mets meet in the World Series, it would mark one of the most thrilling moments in baseball history. Both teams are fighting not just for the championship but also for Soto’s services in the upcoming off-season. A New York World Series would amplify the stakes, and the battle for Soto could add even more drama.

The Yankees are already paying Soto $31 million in his final year of arbitration, and with Gleyber Torres potentially leaving in free agency, the team could redirect those savings toward securing Soto’s future. A contract worth $50+ million annually over a long-term deal seems likely. Additionally, Soto may agree to defer part of his salary to later years, giving the Yankees financial flexibility to invest in other key positions as they aim to build a dynasty.

Soto’s Impact on the Yankees’ Future

The financial commitment to Soto would be a small price to pay compared to the success he could help the Yankees achieve. Losing Torres will hurt, but the Yankees could turn to younger talents and perhaps upgrade defensively at second base, as Torres has struggled in that area this season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Soto’s rising value is undeniable, and his performance in the playoffs only strengthens his case for a massive payday. If the Yankees reach the World Series, fans will undoubtedly be clamoring for the team to give him whatever he asks for. After all, it’s been 10 years since the Yankees last reached the pinnacle of baseball, and Soto has been a major factor in their playoff run.

The Mets Lurking in the Shadows

The New York Mets, with their billionaire owner Steve Cohen, will also be in the mix for Soto. Cohen passed on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, but Soto is an entirely different scenario. He will be willing to spend whatever it takes to bring Soto to Queens, adding a superstar to an already competitive team.

For the Yanks, losing Soto to the Mets would be a nightmare scenario. Yankees ownership will do everything in its power to prevent that from happening, especially considering the potential impact of Soto joining their cross-town rivals. The battle for Juan Soto is just beginning, and both New York teams are prepared to go all in.