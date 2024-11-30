Yankees’ super-slugger transformed from cut candidate to clutch hero

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While the 2024 regular season ended with frustration for the New York Yankees, their impressive postseason push led to their first World Series appearance in over a decade. Much of that success can be attributed to superstar Juan Soto, but the real surprise came from a player many had started to write off—Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton’s 2024 season was a mixed bag, marked by underwhelming regular-season stats but an electrifying playoff performance that reminded everyone of his incredible potential.

A Subpar Regular Season with Glimpses of Power

Giancarlo Stanton’s regular season was far from his best. Over 114 games as the team’s designated hitter, Stanton slashed .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. His 116 wRC+ suggested he was 16% better than the average MLB hitter, but his overall impact was muted, contributing just 0.8 WAR.

There were concerning trends in his approach at the plate. Stanton posted a career-low walk rate of 8.3% and a bloated 31.2% strikeout rate, ranking him in the 4th percentile in whiff rate and 6th percentile in strikeout rate. Despite these struggles, Stanton remained among the league’s elite in raw power, ranking in the 100th percentile for bat speed and excelling in nearly every slugging metric.

The regular season showed flashes of his potential, but it was clear his overall contributions were inconsistent.

A Postseason for the Ages

Then came the postseason, where Stanton flipped the script entirely. Over 14 playoff games, Stanton slashed .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. Every time he stepped into the batter’s box, there was a sense that something special could happen. His ability to deliver clutch hits and game-changing home runs played a critical role in the Yankees’ deep playoff run.

Stanton’s postseason performance was nothing short of heroic. He silenced doubters and reminded the baseball world of just how valuable he can be when locked in. The power, timing, and sheer ability to rise to the moment were on full display, leaving Yankees fans and the front office wondering how to channel that postseason magic into the regular season.

Is Stanton Saving It for the Playoffs?

One intriguing takeaway from Stanton’s performance is the apparent disparity between his regular-season and postseason focus. His playoff dominance suggests that he may be pacing himself during the regular season, conserving energy for when it truly matters. While this strategy may frustrate fans at times, the results in October make a compelling case for keeping Stanton in the lineup.

Stanton’s ability to shine under the brightest lights has likely secured his role with the Yankees for the foreseeable future. Any thoughts of cutting ties with him have been replaced by a renewed appreciation for his value as a postseason performer.

The Yankees’ Investment in Stanton

Stanton’s contract remains a significant financial commitment, with the Yankees on the hook for approximately $22 million per season in luxury tax salary through 2027. A $10 million club option for 2028 adds even more weight to his long-term presence. While his contract might once have seemed burdensome, his postseason heroics have shifted the narrative.

The Yankees are unlikely to regret their investment if Stanton continues to deliver in high-pressure situations. His value as a consistent designated hitter, paired with his playoff pedigree, makes him an integral part of the roster moving forward.

What Comes Next for Stanton?

Stanton may no longer contribute defensively, but his bat remains a weapon. If the Yankees can manage his workload and keep him healthy, there’s every reason to believe he can replicate his postseason success. His power is still elite, and as long as he can avoid long slumps, he will remain a vital piece of the Yankees’ offensive puzzle.

In 2025, the Yankees will rely on Stanton to maintain his postseason form and provide the middle-of-the-lineup power they need to contend for another World Series appearance. With his October performance fresh in everyone’s mind, Stanton has proven that he’s still a game-changer, even as he adapts to the later stages of his career.