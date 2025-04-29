Yankees struggling starter touches on rough start

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been relying heavily on starting pitcher Will Warren to provide quality outings with the injuries they have dealt with to start the year. Unfortunately, Warren has been relatively inconsistent to start his major league career.

Yankees’ Will Warren has a rough start against the Orioles

The right-hander made his sixth start of the season Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, and what looked to be a promising start quickly went awry. After getting out of a first-inning jam, Warren was unable to replicate any success after that, giving up an RBI double to Ramón Laureano in the second inning and a three-run home run to Ryan O’Hearn in the third inning.

He finished the evening going 3.1 innings, allowing four earned runs, six hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. It was another struggle for the young right-hander as he continues to have trouble finding his stride at the big league level.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Warren spoke about his season so far and what he feels needs to change to become more consistent.

“It’s been up and down,” Warren said, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I think it’s been a mix where you have some good ones in there and then … overall, it’s just about attacking in the zone.”

The Yankees need Warren to be more consistent on the mound

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Warren struggled mightily last season as well, posting a 10.32 ERA in six appearances last year. While the results have looked a bit better overall this year, he still has his moments where he gets roughed up for big hits.

The Yankees need Warren to become more consistent, as it will be a while before Luis Gil can return to the mound from his injury. Along with Gerrit Cole being out for the season, the Yankees might need to look for a solution externally if Warren doesn’t turn around his struggles soon.