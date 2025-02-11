Yankees still ‘kicking tires’ on elite defensive infield trade target

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t done exploring upgrades, and according to Mark Feinsand of MLB Network, they are still keeping tabs on Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

St. Louis is reportedly eager to move on from the veteran, but Arenado holds a full no-trade clause and has already blocked at least one potential deal, recently turning down a move to the Houston Astros. However, with his former teammate Paul Goldschmidt now in the Bronx, the Yankees could be a more appealing landing spot if he does decide to approve a trade.

Arenado’s Offensive Decline Raises Questions

Once one of the most feared hitters in the game, Arenado’s offensive numbers have taken a noticeable dip over the last couple of seasons. In 2024, he played 152 games and hit .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. His 102 wRC+ suggests he was just slightly above league average at the plate, but what’s concerning is his declining power. His slugging percentage has steadily dropped, and at 33 years old, it’s fair to wonder how much more offensive production he has left.

For a Yankees team that already lost Juan Soto this offseason and could use more pop in the lineup, Arenado wouldn’t be a clear-cut offensive upgrade. However, his ability to put the ball in play consistently and maintain a solid batting average would still be valuable, even if his power is no longer elite.

Defensive Value and Financial Considerations

Where Arenado remains an undeniable asset is on defense. In 2024, he posted six defensive runs saved and nine outs above average at third base, once again proving he’s one of the best to ever play the position. With the Yankees prioritizing run prevention this offseason—evidenced by the additions of Max Fried and Devin Williams—adding Arenado could be another step in that direction.

The biggest hurdle in making a deal work is the financials. Arenado is set to earn a luxury tax salary of $25.5 million per year, but the Colorado Rockies are covering $5 million annually. The Cardinals are also reportedly willing to chip in some money to facilitate a trade. If the Yankees could get Arenado at around $16 million per year, with the Rockies and Cardinals each absorbing $5 million, the deal starts to make more sense.

Timing and the Yankees’ Approach

New York has been methodical in its approach to roster upgrades this offseason, prioritizing value over splashy moves. While there’s interest in Arenado, they won’t rush into a deal unless the financials align perfectly. If the Cardinals get more desperate to offload his contract, the Yankees could be in a position to strike at the right price.

For now, they remain patient, waiting for the right moment to see if adding Arenado can be a justifiable move for both the present and future.