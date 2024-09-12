Yankees’ star slugger dodges injury in style

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The last thing the Yankees need is an injury to one of their superstar players, whether it be Aaron Judge or Juan Soto. During Wednesday night’s walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals, Soto gave the team a scare when he fouled a ball off his right foot, causing him to stumble to the ground in pain.

The Yankees Can’t Afford to Lose Soto… Obviously

The immediate reaction was one of fear and concern, but Soto managed to shake off the pain and stay in the game. In true Soto fashion, he turned what could have been a troubling moment into a magical one. Immediately after, he launched a 402-foot home run to right field, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead. That’s the type of impact Soto has on the team—transforming a potential setback into a game-changing moment.

SOTO SMASH.



JUAN SOTO SMOKES A HOMER ON A BAD FOOT TO GIVE THE YANKEES THE LEAD?



2-1 #Yankees pic.twitter.com/nOPkfLILTD — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 12, 2024

Soto’s Stellar Season Continues

Soto’s season has been nothing short of remarkable. He is currently hitting .289 with 39 home runs and 100 RBIs, boasting a .998 OPS. While he has struggled recently, hitting just .229 over the last 30 days, the Yankees fully understand how crucial he is to their success. His presence in the lineup is invaluable, even when he’s not at his best.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the most impressive aspects of Soto’s game is his incredible plate discipline. His 41.8% on-base percentage is astounding, and his .580 slugging percentage is his highest since the shortened 2020 season. With a 180 wRC+, Soto is performing at a level 80% better than the average MLB player, cementing his status as one of the game’s elite.

Soto’s Determination to Win

Soto, already a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals, is looking to add another ring to his resume with the Yankees. His ability to play through pain and still deliver in clutch moments speaks volumes about his determination and resilience.

While it wouldn’t be surprising if manager Aaron Boone gives Soto a day off on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox after the injury scare, the Yankees know that Soto has a history of playing through pain. It may prove challenging to keep him out of the lineup, especially as the team fights for playoff positioning.

Looking Ahead

As the Yankees prepare to face their longtime rivals, the Red Sox, all eyes will be on Soto. Whether or not he plays on Thursday, his performance in this critical stretch will be key to the Yankees’ success as they look to maintain their lead in the AL East and build momentum heading into the postseason.