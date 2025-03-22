Yankees’ star slugger could miss more than half the season

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees were already bracing for bad news, and now they’ve gotten it. General manager Brian Cashman confirmed on Saturday what many had begun to suspect: Giancarlo Stanton won’t be back anytime soon.

The 34-year-old slugger has not yet resumed baseball activities, and he remains limited to treatment and recovery from torn tendons in both elbows. For a team that was counting on Stanton’s power to help anchor the middle of the lineup, this is a massive setback—and one without a clear endpoint.

No Timeline in Sight

Cashman didn’t sugarcoat the situation.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“We’re all hopeful that we can get him back him down the line, but that’s not in the near term.”

That leaves the door wide open to the possibility that Stanton could miss the entire 2025 season. At the very least, the team is now shifting its hopes toward a potential second-half return. But until he starts ramping up with a bat in his hands, even that feels speculative.

Ben Rice Becomes Plan B

With Stanton on the shelf, the Yankees will turn to 26-year-old Ben Rice to take over designated hitter duties. Rice has had a breakout spring and has been swinging the bat with authority, flashing the kind of pop that the team hopes can make up for some of what they’re losing without Stanton.

While Rice is no stranger to hard contact, expecting him to fully replicate Stanton’s offensive production would be a stretch. But for now, he’s earned the opportunity to take over the role and grow into it.

A Hole in the Lineup

There’s no replacing Stanton’s raw power. Even in a down year, he’s capable of flipping a game with one swing. Last postseason, he reminded everyone what kind of damage he can do when locked in. But as it stands, the Yankees will have to find a way forward without him—and they’re not ruling out the possibility that he never returns this season.

For now, it’s a waiting game. And the clock isn’t moving fast.