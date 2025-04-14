Yankees’ star prospect off to red hot start in Double-A

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ homegrown talent has been producing very strong results at the big league level this season, and another top prospect is quickly emerging down in Double-A.

Yankees’ prospect Spencer Jones is off to a great start

Yankees’ top outfield prospect Spencer Jones is off to a blistering start in Double-A. Through nine games with the Somerset Patriots, Jones has blasted three home runs, driven in seven runs, stolen three bases, and is boasting a .290 batting average and a 1.034 OPS.

Jones showcased a lot of these skills during Spring Training with the Yankees’ big league club this year. In 36 plate appearances during the exhibitions, Jones hit .250 with three home runs and seven RBIs, showing off the power and improved bat-to-ball skills.

Jones is likely still a ways away from making the big league roster, especially with their current logjam in the outfield. However, he is quickly improving and could find his way onto the roster potentially as a September call-up, and could have a strong impact with the club next season and beyond.

Jones continues to make improvements in the minor leagues

Last season was a rough one for Jones in the minor leagues. Despite hitting 17 home runs, he struck out an alarming 200 times in 544 plate appearances, which severely hampered his true impact.

The strikeouts are still a bit high this season with 14 in 38 plate appearances, but the changes he made to his batting stance in the offseason seem to have helped improve his quality of contact.

As Jones continues to improve his skills, the higher his chances are at being called up to the next level. The hope is that he continues to make improvements and become a viable big league option down the road.