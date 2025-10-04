Yankees’ star outfielder quietly dealing with heel injury

Playoff baseball doesn’t come without pain. Every October, players tape up, tough it out, and find ways to stay on the field when their teams need them most. For the New York Yankees, that player right now is Cody Bellinger.

The veteran outfielder jammed his heel while rounding third base during the Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, a moment that sent a brief scare through the Yankees dugout. Bellinger was seen limping slightly afterward, but both he and manager Aaron Boone were quick to calm any nerves.

“A little limp, but I’m going to be OK,” Bellinger said following the win that sealed New York’s spot in the ALDS. “Off-day [Friday], I’m going to get some good treatment and will be ready to roll Saturday. … We’ve got a really good training staff here.”

Boone echoed the optimism. “He just kind of jammed his heel a little bit when he was rounding third,” the manager said. “He should be all right. He should be good to go.”

Yankees breathing a sigh of relief

For a team already navigating injuries to key contributors throughout the season, losing Bellinger would’ve been a brutal blow. Fortunately, his condition appears minor, and the day off between rounds came at the perfect time.

The Yankees are counting on Bellinger’s impact — both at the plate and in the field — as they prepare for a grueling series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Through the first three postseason games, he’s been relatively quiet offensively, hitting .250 with two runs and a 59 wRC+. But given his track record, it feels like only a matter of time before he delivers a signature moment.

Over the 2025 regular season, Bellinger was one of the Yankees’ most consistent bats, slashing .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. His 125 wRC+ ranked among the team’s best, and his ability to adjust midseason after a brief slump underscored his value as a veteran stabilizer in a lineup full of streaky hitters.

More than just a bat

What makes Bellinger so vital isn’t only his offense. His defensive versatility has quietly been one of the Yankees’ biggest assets. Splitting time across all three outfield positions, he posted a .990 fielding percentage with 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average. His nine fielding run value ranked near the top among qualified outfielders.

Having someone who can seamlessly shift between center, left, and right field gives Boone immense flexibility when constructing the lineup. It also allows the Yankees to maximize matchups, particularly as they face a righty-heavy Toronto rotation led by Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer.

A crucial spark for the ALDS

The Yankees will need Bellinger at full strength for this series — and not just physically. His leadership, poise, and postseason experience can be stabilizing factors for a team that’s still finding its identity after an emotional Wild Card round.

Even while nursing the sore heel, Bellinger’s presence in the lineup changes the dynamic. He’s the kind of player who can flip a game with a single swing, a defensive gem, or even a smart baserunning play — the same one that got him banged up in the first place.

Playoff runs often hinge on moments like that. And while Bellinger might not be 100 percent when the Yankees take the field in Toronto, it’s clear he doesn’t plan to let that stop him.

He’s banged up, sure — but if there’s one thing Bellinger has proven throughout his career, it’s that he thrives when the lights are brightest and the odds are toughest.

