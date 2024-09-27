Yankees’ star outfielder and team owner reportedly held private meeting in July

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, and from everything we know, the Yankees are going to be highly motivated to retain him. It’s expected to be one of the biggest stories of the winter, and while the focus right now remains on trying to win a World Series, this free agency saga could be one of historic proportions thanks to the money he could end up signing for. It’s a foregone conclusion that he’ll break the $400 million threshold, with some speculating it could reach as high as $600 million.

It seems as if Hal Steinbrenner is starting to plant the seeds of what could be one of their most important free agency bids, as he held a private meeting with the star outfielder in July at Yankee Stadium. First reported by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, both sides declined to discuss what these conversations were about, but we know the importance Steinbrenner holds in what could be a record-setting negotiation this winter.

The Yankees Heading Towards Fascinating Free Agency Saga

It’s been a historic dominant for Juan Soto, as the star outfielder has set career-highs in WAR (8.0), home runs (41), and wRC+ (180). He’s hit the ball harder than he has in previous seasons while still having his signature plate discipline skills, forming the best offensive duo in baseball with AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge.

This meeting between Juan Soto and Hal Steinbrenner doesn’t guarantee anything, it took place in July and it’s been obvious since he was acquired by the Yankees that this would go to free agency. There’s a lot of money that’ll be thrown around by various bidders, but there’s definitely an advantage to be had when you’re the incumbent team.

Juan Soto has enjoyed his time in the Bronx, and that could allow the Yankees to get the edge in bidding as if they match the top offer, it would likely keep him here for the rest of his career. What we do know is that Scott Boras’ clients will go after the most money possible, so don’t expect Soto to take a massive discount to stay in pinstripes.

It won’t be hard for Boras to find Soto money from other suitors, especially with the New York Mets having a ton of money coming off the books this winter. Steve Cohen is one of the wealthiest owners in pro sports and Queens has become a hotbed for star free agents, with multiple marquee talents either signing or extending with them.

Francisco Lindor, Justin Verlander, and Max Scherzer have all received big-money deals from the Mets, and Juan Soto could be on their radar. Hal Steinbrenner is not unfamiliar with having a premier free agent hit the market as just two years ago the Yankees went through the stressful process of retaining Aaron Judge.

Regardless of the outcome, this will prove to be a fascinating storyline in the winter, but right now the Yankees will remain steadfast in their focus of bringing home a World Series title.