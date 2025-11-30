There will be a palpable tension hanging over the back fields of the George M. Steinbrenner Field complex, where the humidity clings to the jerseys of prospects fighting for a sliver of attention this upcoming spring training.

The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the outfield that feels less like a depth chart and more like a high-stakes poker game. General manager Brian Cashman is looking to either extend Cody Bellinger or pay up for the offensive consistency Kyle Tucker offers.

Most believe the Yankees will walk away with one of those two top free agent outfielders one way or another. This pursuit of proven talent creates a bottleneck for the two youngsters waiting in the wings for their next opportunity.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez Struggles to Secure Yankees Role

You have to look at the numbers for Jasson Dominguez to understand why the front office is hesitant. He played 123 games this past season for the Yankees and hit .257 with an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .388. He chipped in 10 homers and 47 RBIs. The team still believes in his offensive potential as a left-handed bat.

However, the scouting report gets ugly when he stands on the other side of the plate. His right-handed numbers as a switch hitter are nothing to write home about. He hit only .204 batting right-handed last season. That is a concern you cannot ignore. Defensively, Dominguez is a major liability that can’t be trusted at the moment. This defensive shaky ground is exactly why Cashman doesn’t factor him in as a primary starter right now.

Spencer Jones Brings Electric Power to Spring Training

Instead of a coronation, Dominguez will probably have to compete with Spencer Jones for the fourth outfield spot. Jones will have an opportunity to win the job this spring training. He is coming off an electric performance in the minors last season that turned a lot of heads.

Over 116 games between AA and AAA, Jones hit .274 with a .362 OBP and a massive .571 slugging percentage. He launched a whopping 35 homers with 80 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. Those are video game numbers. He did sport a 35.4% strikeout rate, but context matters here. He suffered back spasms that ultimately saw his strikeout rate balloon during the last few weeks of the regular season.

If the Yankees can improve his frequency of contact and cut down on the strikeouts, he has the potential to be a legitimate star. He is already a plus defender with great base running and elite raw power.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mark Feinsand Identifying Yankees Trade Chips

The talent overload has led to speculation about moving assets. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, he believes that Jones is a potential trade candidate for the Yankees.

“Trent Grisham’s return to the Bronx solidifies two of New York’s three outfield spots, while the Yankees are still hopeful to bring Bellinger back on a new deal,” Feinsand said. “That leaves Jones — the Yankees’ No. 4 prospect — and Jasson Domínguez as players without a spot to get regular playing time. Jones belted 35 home runs with a .933 OPS at Double-A and Triple-A last season, giving the Yankees a prime trade chip if they choose to use it.”

Feinsand makes a valid point about roster construction. Jones is a trade chip if they want to use him in that regard. But there is a danger in moving him this early. They would be giving up on his MLB upside by trading now without having ever seen him play an inning in the big leagues. Selling high on a prospect is smart, but selling before you know what you really have is a gamble that can haunt a franchise for a decade.