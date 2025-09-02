Yankees’ star infielder makes bold ‘super team’ claim

On paper, the New York Yankees look like one of baseball’s most complete rosters, and Jazz Chisholm sees something even greater.

The star infielder boldly declared the Yankees a “super team,” setting the stage for a critical September stretch that could define 2025.

It’s a big claim, but one that reflects the talent packed throughout a lineup finally starting to click at the right time.

Still, talent alone won’t secure the division — the Yankees must now prove themselves against contenders with everything on the line.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A season of peaks and valleys

The Yankees opened the season red hot, storming out to an early lead in the American League East.

That energy quickly evaporated when a midseason slump nearly knocked them out of the playoff picture entirely.

Now, after battling back, New York sits just 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the East.

They’re tied with the Boston Red Sox, staring down a brutal 12-game gauntlet that could make or break their playoff hopes.

The toughest stretch yet

The Yankees’ schedule doesn’t offer any favors over the next two weeks, testing their resilience against top-tier competition.

They face Houston, Toronto, Detroit, and Boston in consecutive series — four clubs all capable of complicating New York’s playoff push.

Winning at least half of those games feels mandatory, but anything better could propel the Yankees back into first place.

Fortunately, their final four series feature weaker opponents, giving them a chance to capitalize if they survive the upcoming storm.

Chisholm’s bold declaration

Despite the ups and downs, Chisholm remains confident in the Yankees’ ceiling and what they can accomplish if they click together.

“We all know that this is a super team,” Chisholm said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “We’ve got four MVPs on this team. We’ve got a bunch of other superstars on this team too. And we’ve got a lot of up-and-coming stars as well, like Ben Rice and Will Warren. We know we’ve got to get to the playoffs, and we’re doing our best to do that.”

That confidence captures the mood in the clubhouse — belief that the Yankees have all the firepower needed to contend.

Now, they must show it against the league’s best, where reputations are built and expectations are either confirmed or crushed.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Stars fueling the resurgence

The Yankees’ recent improvement comes in large part from their big names finally stepping up when they’re needed most.

Aaron Judge has returned from his elbow injury and looks like his old self, anchoring the middle of the order.

Giancarlo Stanton is slugging at an MVP-caliber level, punishing mistakes and reminding fans why his bat changes games instantly.

On the pitching side, Max Fried has rebounded after a midseason lull, while rookie Cam Schlittler has turned heads with dominance.

Boone’s message of proof

Manager Aaron Boone has kept the tone measured, reminding his team that confidence means little without results in crunch time.

“We think we have a really good team,” Boone said via Hoch. “But we’ve got to continue to go prove it. We have that opportunity to prove it here in the final month of the season and hopefully beyond.”

Boone added: “We have a very confident group that knows, when we play well, we’re capable of beating anyone. And if we don’t, anyone can beat us. It’s that simple. It’s sports. We get to find out and write the story.”

That story will be written in September — and for the Yankees, the ending depends on whether their super team lives up to its billing.



