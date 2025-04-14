Yankees star infielder blames weather for ice-cold stretch

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepped into the batter’s box to open the season, it looked like the Yankees struck gold yet again with an electric weapon to their lineup. In the first series against the Milwaukee Brewers, he mashed three home runs, drove in six runs, and brought swagger, power, and energy to the Bronx.

But since that early burst, things have taken a nosedive.

Over the last 12 games, Chisholm has gone ice cold, collecting just two homers and four RBIs while enduring long stretches without a hit. The power numbers early on have helped inflate his overall line, but a deeper look reveals the slump: he’s hitting just .169/.246/.458 with five homers, 10 RBIs, and a 101 wRC+ on the season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cold Weather, Cold Production

Chisholm didn’t shy away from the reason he believes his bat has gone quiet lately — the weather. After Sunday’s 5–4 loss to the Giants, he was candid about how the recent stretch of rain, cold, and even snow has impacted him at the plate.

“It’s been the worst for me,” Chisholm said. “I’m from the Bahamas. I’m used to the warm weather. That’s probably the coldest I’ve ever played in this past week, especially to go five games in a row. But at the end of the day, this is my job, and this is what I get paid to do. In my contract, it doesn’t say, ‘I don’t play in less than 40 degrees.’”

It’s hard to blame him. The Yankees have had a brutal run of early spring conditions — wet fields, cold bats, and heavy layers. For players who are used to playing in domes or tropical climates, the adjustment can be significant.

Chisholm, who played for the Miami Marlins in a dome before joining the Yankees, is experiencing the gritty side of East Coast baseball in April — and it’s showing in his numbers.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Still Gold with the Glove

While the bat has cooled, Chisholm’s defense has not. He continues to play elite second base, offering range, athleticism, and soft hands that have helped stabilize the Yankees’ infield. Even during his slump, his glove has been one of the few constants — and it’s likely a big reason the team continues to pencil him into the lineup every day.

That defensive value gives the Yankees a bit more breathing room while waiting for his bat to heat back up. And with warmer days ahead, there’s a good chance Chisholm starts making louder contact again.

For now, the cold has him quiet — but he’s the kind of player that only needs one hot week to completely flip the script.



