Yankees sign lefty spring star to MiLB deal

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Dom Smith is back with the New York Yankees, as the team announced Monday that they have re-signed the infielder to a minor league contract.

Smith was a stud in Spring Training with the Yankees, as he belted three home runs and drove in 12 runs with a .297 average. He had opted out of his deal after the Yankees did not add him to the Opening Day roster, but now he is back with the organization and could find his way into the big leagues if an injury opens up a spot.

The 29-year-old is an eight-year big league veteran with six of those seasons being with the New York Mets. He spent last season with the Red Sox and Reds and hit .233 with six home runs and 34 RBIs in 93 games.

New York has a surplus of talent right now with Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice, and Cody Bellinger all capable of playing first base, which is Smith’s natural position. With Giancarlo Stanton currently on the IL, Rice has presumed the role as the primary DH.

Smith will be a key depth piece for the Yankees

Given that both Smith and Rice are lefties, it will be challenging to have Smith get reps at the DH spot if Rice were to sit. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has gone with two different lineups to start the season with the intent of throwing a different look with left-handed pitchers on the mound.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Though it is unlikely that Smith will find his way into significant playing time on the big league roster, his addition is still a key depth signing in the event his services are needed.

The Yankees just completed a series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in which they blasted 15 home runs, tying an MLB record for most home runs hit by a team in the first three games of a season. They fave the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game set starting on Tuesday.