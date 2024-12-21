Yankees sign 2022 NL MVP to one-year, $12.5 million deal in free agency

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the New York Yankees have signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal, giving them a short-term option at first base. He’s coming off of a career-worst season with the St. Louis Cardinals where he hit 22 home runs with a 100 wRC+, getting out to a cold start before heating up in the second half. With the Yankees desperately needing a first baseman, they needed to add someone who could provide short-term value to the roster, which is what Goldschmidt could do if he played closer to his numbers over the summer.

Ben Rice is another option they have in-house who could play first base if needed, although one would expect that the former NL MVP will be the incumbent starter at the position.

Paul Goldschmidt Joins Yankees On One-Year Contract

The New York Yankees immediately filled out their need for a first baseman with Paul Goldschmidt, who had a modest 100 wRC+ and smacked 22 home runs last season. He posted 0 Defensive Runs Saved and 0 Outs Above Average, making him a solid defensive first baseman which is a step back from the Gold-Glove caliber play he had in his prime. The Yankees are hoping to help him turn the clock back a bit in a ballpark like Yankee Stadium where some of his opposite-field power could play.

Last season he would have hit three more home runs had he played all of his games at Yankee Stadium, posting an OPS below .700 at Busch Stadium in 2024. What the Yankees are also hoping for is that his excellent OPS against left-handed pitching (.838) can translate next season and improve some of the team’s woes against southpaws. The underlying data has some mixed feelings on Goldschmidt’s short-term future; while he continues to blitz the baseball, he’s struggled to make contact and work walks.

What the Yankees are also likely hoping Paul Goldschmidt can bring to the table is an element of leadership and mentorship that can help young first baseman Ben Rice.

As a left-handed hitter who showed flashes of promise last season, Ben Rice is the kind of player who would work well in a platoon with Paul Goldschmidt. If the Yankees open the season with the veteran as the everyday option, they have a platoon idea as a nice back pocket in case the move doesn’t work out the way they hope it would. At just $12.5 million as well, it’s not a hindrance to the Luxury Tax and keeps the team flexible in the future for potential acquisitions.

The Yankees desperately needed some right-handed power and they hope that the former MVP can provide that to their lineup, especially with Juan Soto leaving for the Mets. Second base (or third base) remains a massive question mark for the Yankees, as while Jazz Chisholm can play one of those positions, they don’t have a reliable answer for the other one on the roster.