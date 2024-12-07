Yankees showing interest in reunion with free agent infielder

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are showing interest in free agent infielder Thairo Estrada according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Traded to the Giants for cash considerations during the 2021 season, he was let go by San Francisco after a disappointing year in 2024, posting a 0.4 fWAR in 96 games with a 64 wRC+. While the Yankees are focusing on Juan Soto, they also have needs in their infield, and perhaps a cheap deal with Estrada could help them bolster their infield depth and have insurance options who can play both 2B and 3B.

Across 469 MLB games, Estrada has a 93 wRC+, .300 OBP and a 7.9 fWAR, bringing both speed and defense at multiple positions to the table with some strong seasons at the plate.

The Giants made away like thieves when they acquired Thairo Estrada from the Yankees, as from 2021-2023 he posted a 105 wRC+ with a 7.4 fWAR, being a solid defender at various positions while having two seasons with over 20 steals. It was a deal that the Yankees had to make to clear a roster spot, but now that he’s a free agent again looking to rebound with a new team, New York could be a realistic destination for him.

Estrada played for the Major League team in 2019 and 2020, playing 61 games with a 64 wRC+ and 0.1 fWAR. With Gleyber Torres a free agent, the team needs a new second baseman. While there are avenues for the team to fill in at the position internally, none of those options would preclude an external addition. It’s unlikely that Thairo Estrada would command much on the market, and he could win either a bench or starting role if the Yankees acquire him.

Among internal options who could replace Torres at second base, Caleb Durbin is a popular name in the Yankees’ organization after a dominant stint in the AFL.

The Yankees are laser-focused on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, which could end this weekend, and teams including the Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and even the Dodgers are involved as well. As the Yankees figure out whether they’ll have their superstar outfielder or not, thinking of ways to build out their bench or infield depth is a good idea considering its something they’d look into regardless of the outcome.