Yankees should refuse to trade rising utility man despite taking calls this winter

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees find themselves in an enviable position with Oswaldo Cabrera, a super-utility player who has demonstrated value that goes far beyond the typical reserve role. Cabrera is a rare breed—capable of seamlessly toggling between infield and outfield positions while maintaining a high defensive standard. Players like him don’t grow on trees, and for a team that has dealt with injuries and inconsistencies in recent years, his versatility is a major asset.

Unless an offer absolutely blows them away, the Yankees have no business shopping Cabrera.

Defensive Gold at Multiple Positions

Cabrera’s defensive improvement has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent storylines over the past two seasons. In 2024, he spent much of his time at first base, second base, and third base, with particularly notable work at the hot corner.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Over 566.1 innings at third, Cabrera committed just six errors, earning a .970 fielding percentage. But it’s his advanced metrics that stand out. With seven defensive runs saved and one out above average at third base alone, Cabrera has proven he’s not just a stopgap option but a legitimate defensive asset.

His ability to transition between positions without missing a beat provides manager Aaron Boone with much-needed flexibility when constructing lineups. Whether it’s filling in for an injury or being slotted strategically against certain matchups, Cabrera ensures the Yankees have options.

Offense: Not a Star, But Steady

Cabrera isn’t going to be the centerpiece of a lineup, but he provides solid contact hitting and the occasional spark. In 2024, he slashed .247/.296/.365 with an 88 wRC+, which places him just below league average. While that may not jump off the page, his switch-hitting ability adds balance to a lineup that has sometimes leaned too heavily on right-handed power hitters.

There’s also room for improvement. At just 25 years old, Cabrera has plenty of time to refine his approach at the plate. His ability to hit for a decent average and offer some positional flexibility on offense makes him a useful plug-and-play option for Boone.

The DJ LeMahieu Factor

With DJ LeMahieu’s performance declining rapidly over the past two seasons, Cabrera’s value to the Yankees is arguably at an all-time high. LeMahieu hit just .204/.269/.259 in 2024, with only two home runs and 26 RBIs over 67 games. His wRC+ plummeted to 52, making him a liability in the lineup and raising questions about his long-term role.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera, while not a power bat, is a far more athletic and consistent defensive option at this point. He also comes at a fraction of the cost, which gives the Yankees some financial flexibility to target upgrades elsewhere.

Trade Talks: Keep the Calls on Hold

Several weeks ago, reports surfaced that the Yankees had received calls on Cabrera’s availability. Clearly, nothing came of those inquiries, as the offers were underwhelming.

The Yankees have no reason to move Cabrera unless he’s the final piece in a blockbuster deal. Trading him for anything less would feel like an overreaction to short-term needs, especially given his team-friendly contract and years of control. Cabrera doesn’t hit free agency until 2029, making him a long-term asset for a team that has struggled to find cost-effective, versatile players in recent years.

A Key Role for 2025

Heading into the 2025 season, Cabrera’s role with the Yankees could expand even further. If the team doesn’t bring in another big bat to support the infield, Cabrera could be in line for significant starting opportunities. His strong defensive metrics at third base make him a viable candidate to fill the void left by inconsistent performances and aging veterans. Even if he doesn’t land a full-time starting job, Cabrera’s ability to slot in virtually anywhere on the field gives the Yankees unparalleled depth.

Keeping Cabrera isn’t just about 2025—it’s about maintaining a player who provides solutions for problems the team hasn’t even encountered yet.