Yankees should bring back playoff hero on one-year deal

The Yankees are in the market for a left-handed relief pitcher, and while names like Andrew Chafin have floated around as potential targets, it’s hard to ignore the case for bringing back Tim Hill on a one-year deal. Hill, a 34-year-old southpaw, delivered solid performances during the regular season and shined in the postseason, showcasing exactly the kind of skill set the Yankees need in their bullpen.

The Mets have also shown interest in Hill.

Hill’s Postseason Dominance

During the Yankees’ playoff run, Hill was one of their most dependable arms out of the bullpen. Across 8.1 innings, he posted a microscopic 1.08 ERA, consistently inducing weak contact in high-pressure situations. His ability to perform under the bright lights of October proved invaluable, and it’s difficult to overlook the role he played in keeping opposing lineups in check.

Regular Season Reliability

Hill’s regular season performance was also impressive. Over 67 innings split between the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, he recorded a 3.36 ERA. After joining the Yankees midseason, Hill elevated his game, finishing with a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings with the team. While he’s not a strikeout artist, producing 4.16 strikeouts per nine innings, his ground ball rate of 68.2 percent ranked among the highest in the league. That elite ability to keep the ball on the ground and out of the air makes him a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium.

A Specialist Who Fills a Key Void

At the moment, the Yankees don’t have a left-handed reliever in their bullpen, making Hill a natural fit. His unorthodox arm slot and ability to neutralize left-handed hitters give the team a much-needed specialist. However, Hill isn’t without his drawbacks—he does allow plenty of contact, which can occasionally lead to trouble. Still, his ground ball-heavy approach limits damage and helps him escape jams, making him a low-risk, high-reward option.

A Budget-Friendly Option

Andrew Chafin remains another intriguing option on the free-agent market, but Hill likely comes at a more affordable price. With the Yankees already operating above the fourth luxury tax threshold, every dollar matters. A one-year deal for Hill could provide the team with a dependable left-handed arm without overextending their budget.

Bringing back Tim Hill might not be the flashiest move, but it’s a pragmatic one. His postseason pedigree, ground ball expertise, and experience with the team make him an ideal candidate to help solidify the bullpen for 2025.