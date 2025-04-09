Yankees shake up lineup with backup catcher and star outfielder returning

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees are staring down the barrel of a sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, and Wednesday’s matinee is a chance to change the script. After dropping the first two games of the series, the Yankees will lean on left-hander Max Fried to steady the ship. He’s been one of the more reliable arms in the rotation so far and the Bombers need him to deliver with a depleted bullpen and inconsistent offense this week.

J.C. Escarra Gets the Start Behind the Plate

Austin Wells will get a breather, which means 29-year-old backup catcher J.C. Escarra slides into the starting role. Escarra has appeared in just two games this season, but he’s no stranger to making the most of limited chances.

During spring training, Escarra impressed with a .302/.339/.509 slash line, smacking three home runs and driving in eight RBIs. He showed an ability to square up the ball with some serious bat speed, and although catching only part-time can be tough rhythm-wise, the Yankees believe his offensive upside is worth betting on when Wells needs rest.

This is more than just a day off for the starting catcher—it’s a chance for Escarra to remind everyone why he won the backup job to begin with.

Cody Bellinger Returns From Illness

After missing time with a bout of food poisoning, Cody Bellinger is back in the lineup, replacing Trent Grisham in centerfield. Grisham had been on a tear offensively, but the Yankees are eager to get Bellinger going again, especially after investing heavily in him this past offseason.

Bellinger’s start has been quieter than expected. Through eight games, he’s hitting .233/.278/.333 with just one homer and six RBIs. But a reset and return to full health might be all he needs to jumpstart his season.

Ben Rice Back at Leadoff, Goldschmidt Slides to Cleanup

One small tweak that manager Aaron Boone is sticking with is putting 26-year-old Ben Rice back at the top of the order. Rice has shown great plate discipline and power early this season, getting on base frequently and setting the table for the heavy hitters behind him.

With Rice leading off, Paul Goldschmidt moves back into the cleanup spot. The Yankees are hoping this lineup alignment can produce early runs and help them avoid the broom treatment from Detroit.