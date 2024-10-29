Yankees shake up batting order in critical World Series Game 4

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees have one final chance to stay alive in the World Series on Tuesday night as they face off against the Dodgers in Game 4. Despite the high stakes, the Yankees have looked lifeless and uninspired, with their season and a shot at history hanging in the balance.

The Yankees are Struggling to Produce Runs

The Yankees have seen minimal production from superstar slugger and likely American League MVP Aaron Judge, and the majority of the lineup has disappeared during critical moments. In an effort to spark the offense, manager Aaron Boone has shaken up the lineup once again, hoping to find a combination that can keep the Yankees in the series.

Boone’s Lineup Changes: Chisholm in the Cleanup Spot

After slotting Jazz Chisholm as the number-five hitter on Monday, Boone has moved him up one spot to bat cleanup, pushing Giancarlo Stanton to the fifth position. Chisholm has had a rough postseason, hitting just .170/.220/.255 with one home run, one RBI, and a 34 wRC+. Despite his struggles, the Yankees hope this shift in the lineup will help Chisholm find some offensive rhythm when it matters most.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have not yet confirmed their starting pitcher as of 4 p.m., though they are expected to rely heavily on their bullpen. With no clear splits advantage, the Yankees must bring their best regardless of the pitcher they face.

Reinserting Austin Wells in Search of Offense

Another change sees Boone reinsert catcher Austin Wells back into the lineup after starting Jose Trevino on Monday. Wells, who has struggled immensely this postseason, was pinch-hit for twice on Monday with no results. Over 12 postseason games, Wells has a disappointing slash line of .093/.152/.163, with one home run, three RBIs, and a -13 wRC+. The Yankees desperately need any offensive spark from him in Tuesday’s game.

Attacking Early to Force a Game 5

If the Yankees hope to extend the series, they will need to attack the Dodgers’ bullpen early and force a Game 5. This would allow them to bring ace Gerrit Cole back to the mound, giving them a chance to inch back into the series. For the Yankees, it’s a moment of reckoning: they must find energy, resilience, and timely hits if they want to keep their championship dreams alive.