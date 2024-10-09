Yankees shake up batting order for crucial Game 3 of the ALDS

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are reverting to their Game 1 batting order as they face the Kansas City Royals on the road in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday night. This is a crucial game for the Yankees, as a victory would give them a slight edge in the series. With the Royals holding the home-field advantage and star pitcher Seth Lugo on the mound, the pressure is on the Bombers to perform in this must-win matchup.

The Yankees Make a Change at First Base

Despite Jon Berti’s solid defensive performance at first base in Game 2, where he also managed to pick up a hit, the Yankees have decided to return to Oswaldo Cabrera at first. Cabrera made an impact in Game 1, contributing a double but also striking out three times against Michael Wacha. However, Cabrera’s versatility and strong defensive abilities make him a valuable asset for the Yankees wherever he is placed on the field.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cabrera’s season has seen him spread across various positions, and his offensive numbers, while not spectacular, have been solid. Over 109 games, he hit .247/.296/.365, with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. Cabrera’s plate discipline has been fairly consistent, with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His experience against right-handed pitching as a left-handed batter is one of the reasons for his inclusion. Against right-handers this season, Cabrera has hit .265 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs over 219 at-bats.

Sticking with the Core Lineup

Apart from the change at first base, the Yankees are largely sticking with their core lineup for this pivotal game. Alex Verdugo remains in left field, even though the Yankees could benefit from more power in the lineup. Verdugo has been consistent in the first two games of the series and provides solid defensive value.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rookie catcher Austin Wells also remains in the cleanup spot, signaling the Yankees’ faith in their young catcher to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Clarke Schmidt on the Mound for a Must-Win Game

This game represents a must-win scenario for the Yankees, and they will be relying on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt to rise to the occasion. While Schmidt is not expected to have the upper hand in the pitching duel against Seth Lugo, the Yankees need to support him with solid offense and defense to stay in the series.

The matchup may not suggest that the Yankees are the favorites, but with the series tied and everything on the line, they must step up on the road and perform.